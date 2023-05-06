Who's leading the Giro d'Italia 2023?
Remco Evenepoel earned himself the first pink jersey of the Italian Grand Tour
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Following stage one's individual time trial, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) is leading the 2023 Giro d'Italia.
The Belgian was the fastest on the 19.6km course between Fossacesia Marina and Ortona, clocking an average speed of 55.211 km/h. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) followed in second, 22 seconds behind, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) in third.
Evenepoel, the road world champion, will wear the race's first maglia rosa on Sunday's second stage, a 202km slog to the coastal town of San Salvo. The Belgian also leads the classification for the best young rider, but Almeida will wear the white jersey in his place.
Likewise, Evenepoel tops the leaderboard of the points classification, but will pass the honour of wearing the maglia ciclamino to Ganna for stage two.
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) recorded the quickest time to the top of the category-four climb at the end of the opening stage, and now leads the mountains classification ahead of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).
In the first week of the race, the peloton will make its way westwards towards the country's Tyrrhenian coast.
The battle for the maglia rosa is expected to intensify in week two, with the second of three individual time trials, a 35km race against the clock to Cesena. The first mountains test comes on stage 13, when the Giro crosses Italy's northern border into Switzerland for an alpine finish atop Crans Montana.
In the third week, the mountains come thick and fast. Stages 16 and 19 both clock up over 5,000m of elevation, before a punishing uphill time trial will decide the race on the penultimate day.
The Giro d'Italia will conclude in Rome on 28 May.
Read more: Giro d'Italia 2023 route analysis
Giro d'Italia 2023 general classification after stage one
1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 21-18
2. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 22s
3. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, at 29s
4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 40s
5. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
6. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, both at 43s
7. Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates, at 46s
8. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 48s
9. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
10. Aleksandr Vlasov, Bora-Hansgrohe, both at 55s
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Gaia Realini awarded Vuelta Femenina stage win after 'hectic' photo finish muddle
Annemiek van Vleuten leads the Spanish race into the final day, but not without controversy
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel thunders into Giro d'Italia lead with victory in stage one time trial
Soudal Quick-Step rider puts significant time into GC rivals on opening day
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel thunders into Giro d'Italia lead with victory in stage one time trial
Soudal Quick-Step rider puts significant time into GC rivals on opening day
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Is it just Remco Evenepoel vs Primož Roglic? Eight GC contenders to watch at the Giro d’Italia
As well as Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, a host of other strong riders are set to do battle in the next three weeks of racing
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'We just hope for the best, huh' - Covid's return impacts Giro d'Italia
Jumbo-Visma, Bahrain-Victorious and Trek-Segafredo have all been affected by the virus in the run up to the race
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish ‘hungry’ to land first win of the season at Giro d’Italia
British rider is one of several options for Astana at Italian Grand Tour as they go in search of stage wins
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘It will be hard to defend the title’ - Lennard Kämna on Bora-Hansgrohe’s Giro d’Italia chances
Jai Hindley won the Giro last year for the German team, but is sitting out the Corsa Rosa in favour of the Tour de France
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘I couldn’t quite believe it’ - Charlie Quarterman on his rags to riches Giro d’Italia selection
The British rider spent a year at amateur level with Philippe Wagner Cycling before heading back to the top with Corratec
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Giro d'Italia start list 2023: EF head to race with Hugh Carthy, Rigoberto Urán and Ben Healy
Two days to go, which means roster revealing. Who's helping Remco? How many leaders do Ineos need?
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Five stages you need to watch of the Giro d'Italia 2023
Here are where the key pink jersey clashes are likely to take place
By Tom Davidson • Published