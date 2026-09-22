Major retailer Backcountry acquires mobile bike shop franchise Velofix
With the acquisition, Backcountry gains a network of 96 certified technicians, with plans to integrate at-home service into bike purchases
Major outdoor retailer Backcountry today announced its acquisition of Velofix, a mobile bike shop network operating across the United States and Canada.
Backcountry plans to integrate the network into its bike assembly and delivery operations, helping bridge the gap between a boxed bicycle arriving at a customer’s door and getting them ready to ride.
Velofix’s 96 certified technicians – or bike mechanics – work out of fully equipped vans, bringing the repair shop to customers’ front doors.
"A rider in Boulder or Boston can order a bike from us and have a Velofix technician build it, tune it, and hand it over ready to ride," said Kevin Lenau, Backcountry’s president.
The transaction closed Sept. 17. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The deal follows a series of acquisitions since CSC Generation bought Backcountry in September 2024. Backcountry added Utah-based Level Nine Sports in July 2025, then acquired Velotech, the parent company of BikeTiresDirect, Western Bikeworks and TriSports, later that year. With Competitive Cyclist already in the portfolio, Backcountry is assembling quite a collection of cycling businesses.
Outside cycling, Backcountry acquired outdoor apparel and gear brand Coalatree in April 2026. It also launched Backcountry Garage, an incubator intended to help outdoor brands grow through access to its resources, expertise and distribution.
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Backcountry says it plans to expand Velofix’s services but hasn’t detailed those additions. It also hasn't yet revealed when it will integrate the mobile network into its operations.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.
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