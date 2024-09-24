To the Chopper - Paddy McGuinness to ride custom Raleigh in ultra-endurance cycling challenge

Television presenter set to ride 300 miles for BBC Children in Need 2024

Raleigh Chopper
(Image credit: Fusion Media)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

The television presenter Paddy McGuinness is set to ride a Raleigh Chopper bicycle during a 300-mile ultra-endurance cycling challenge for this year’s BBC Children in Need.

McGuinness, who British audiences are more used to seeing in cars on Top Gear, will ride from Wrexham to Glasgow in five days as part of a three nations challenge. The overall aim of the project will be to engage the public in order to continue to raise funds for children and young people across the UK through Children in Need.

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

