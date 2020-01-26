Vuelta a San Juan 2020 TV guide: Alaphilippe, Sagan and Evenepoel set to feature

The Vuelta a San Juan will be televised in the UK for the second time in 2020 after its debut last year and features a number of high-profile riders on the start list.

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel, as well as Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) are all due to test their early season form.

The Argentinian stage race, held in late January, will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

The full start list has been confirmed and a number of WorldTour teams are bringing a number of their stars to South America.

There are six WorldTour teams due to start alongside ProTeam outfits, including Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec and Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè.

As well as Sagan, Bora-Hansgrohe are bringing Maciej Bodnar and Daniel Oss.

Deceuninck – Quick–Step’s squad to ride alongside Alaphilippe and Evenepoel includes sprinter Álvaro Hodeg, who will be targeting stage wins, as well as the veteran Zdeněk Štybar.

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria will lead the line for UAE Team Emirates and will be supported by Argentinian Max Richeze.

Movistar, Israel Start-Up Nation and Cofidis complete the WorldTour teams lining up.

Taking place from January 26 until February 2, the race was first held in 1982.

The seven-day event will open with a circuit around San Juan, followed by a sprint stage, and then a 15.2km individual time trial on stage three.

Stages four and five will test the climbers, before a hilly conclusion to stage six that could suit punchier riders.

Another circuit around San Juan will bring the race to a close on stage seven.

The race will be broadcast live from around 10pm each evening.

Eurosport have published some of the TV schedule for the race but even if they don’t seem to be showing it on either Eurosport 1 or 2, expect each stage to be broadcast on the online Eurosport Player. Each stage’s highlights will be broadcast the following day before the next stage.

We will update this guide with the rest of the information when it is made available.

Vuelta a San Juan 2020 live TV Guide

Sunday, January 26: Stage one

Eurosport 2, 10.00pm until 11.30pm. Highlights at 5.00pm on Monday.

Monday, January 27: Stage two

Eurosport Player, timings TBC – around 10.00pm. Highlights at 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday, January 28: Stage three

Eurosport Player, timings TBC – around 10.00pm. Highlights at 5.45pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday, January 29: Stage four

Eurosport Player, timings TBC – around 10.00pm. Highlights at 5.00pm and replay at 11.35pm on Thursday.

Thursday, January 30: Rest day

–

Friday, January 31: Stage five

Eurosport Player, timings TBC – around 10.00pm. Highlights at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday, February 1: Stage six

Eurosport 2, 22:30 until 23.30. Highlights at 5.00pm on Sunday.

Sunday, February 2: Stage seven

Eurosport 2, 10.00pm until 11.30pm. Highlights at 1.00pm on Monday.