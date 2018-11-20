Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2019: everything you need to know

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race takes place on Sunday January 27 in 2019. Here's the 'all you need to know' on the Australian single-day WorldTour race

The 2019 WorldTour continues with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia on Sunday, January 27.

The men’s race was appointed WorldTour status for 2017, and this honour has been continued ever since – with a host of top WorldTour teams due to ride.

There’s also a women’s race, on Saturday, January 26. This is not a Women’s WorldTour race, and is instead registered as a UCI 1.1 event.

In 2018, the men’s win went to Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was victorious in a sprint finish which pushed the likes of Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) into second and third respectively.

The women’s race went to 2018’s star rider, Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott), pushing Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) into second and Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5) scooped up third.

The men’s race covers 164 kilometres, starting and finishing at the Geelong Waterfront on Sunday 27. The women’s race covers 113km – with the same start and finish location.

The race passes trough Barwon Heads – the home town of 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans – and includes flat but windy, exposed roads, undulating climbs and technical sections, as well as the testing slopes of the Challambra climb.

Last year was the first that the women’s race crested the Challambra climb, and the men’s course saw rider’s ascend the climb four times. The finish at the Waterfront is fast – but the sprinters have to make it to the line with the peloton.

Designed by former pro rider Scott Sunderland, in consultation with Evans, the courses aim to create an attacking heavy race, synonymous with the European ‘Spring Classics’ – but in a warmer climate.

Start lists and TV listings are yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update this page as details are revealed.