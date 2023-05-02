This gold leaf covered Colnago C68 can be yours for €22,000

To celebrate the 106th Giro d’Italia Colnago is releasing the Gioiello, a special edition C68 decked out in gold and limited to just fifty bikes.

The Corsa Rosa, which starts this Saturday, is often described as “the toughest race in the most beautiful country” and the Gioiello, which is Italian for jewel, is created to celebrate both.

Already in line as one of the best road bikes, this frameset make over for the Giro D'Italia really does step it up another level. We gave the standard Colnago C68 bike full marks when we reviewed it so whoever does grab one of these limited edition versions can be sure of an exceptionally performing frameset, if you could bring themselves to ride it!

(Image credit: Colnago)

Using the Giro’s iconic trophy, the Trofeo Senza Fine, as inspiration, Colnago has decorated its signature C68 frame in gold leaf. According to Colnago, each of the fifty frames has a “unique finish” as the gold leaf is applied by hand creating a different texture each time. A close up of the frame shows a luminous finish that would look right at home in the Doge’s Palace.

(Image credit: Colnago )

The fork is adorned with a pattern that features the Ace of Clubs, the Colnago symbol, which is also repeated on the saddle, made by compatriots Selle Italia, bar tape and inside the bottle cage. Colnago says the lines and crosses of the pattern symbolise its characteristic handmade tubes and lugs.

(Image credit: Colnago)

The aforementioned bottle cage might just be the most striking feature of the Gioiello. Modeled and 3-D printed it grips the bottle in a continuous gold spiral that mimics the curves of the Trofeo Senza Fine. It’s enough to make Liberace blush.

(Image credit: Colnago)

To complete this unique build Colnago has left no stone unturned. It’s teamed up with CeramicSpeed to offer its OSPW, a 3-D printed titanium cage and pulley, with a golden TiN finish, while the caps on both the integrated CC.01 handlebars and thru-axles are world in gold leaf. Even the spokes, part of the Enve SES 3.4 G wheelset, are gold.

(Image credit: Colnago)

Other components include Shimano’s top-tier 12-speed Dura-Ace R9250 Di2 groupset and Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR G, with gold detail of course.

(Image credit: Colnago)

But while the dazzling frameset and components will certainly catch the eye, the price tag of €22,000 (£19,400/$24,200) will likely only make them water.

(Image credit: Colnago)

For more information visit : gioiello.colnago.com

Colnago Gioiello specs