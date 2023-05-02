This gold leaf covered Colnago C68 can be yours for €22,000
Named the Gioiello, the Giro d'Italia special edition is limited to 50 'pieces' with an equally exclusive price tag to match
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
To celebrate the 106th Giro d’Italia Colnago is releasing the Gioiello, a special edition C68 decked out in gold and limited to just fifty bikes.
The Corsa Rosa, which starts this Saturday, is often described as “the toughest race in the most beautiful country” and the Gioiello, which is Italian for jewel, is created to celebrate both.
Already in line as one of the best road bikes, this frameset make over for the Giro D'Italia really does step it up another level. We gave the standard Colnago C68 bike full marks when we reviewed it so whoever does grab one of these limited edition versions can be sure of an exceptionally performing frameset, if you could bring themselves to ride it!
Using the Giro’s iconic trophy, the Trofeo Senza Fine, as inspiration, Colnago has decorated its signature C68 frame in gold leaf. According to Colnago, each of the fifty frames has a “unique finish” as the gold leaf is applied by hand creating a different texture each time. A close up of the frame shows a luminous finish that would look right at home in the Doge’s Palace.
The fork is adorned with a pattern that features the Ace of Clubs, the Colnago symbol, which is also repeated on the saddle, made by compatriots Selle Italia, bar tape and inside the bottle cage. Colnago says the lines and crosses of the pattern symbolise its characteristic handmade tubes and lugs.
The aforementioned bottle cage might just be the most striking feature of the Gioiello. Modeled and 3-D printed it grips the bottle in a continuous gold spiral that mimics the curves of the Trofeo Senza Fine. It’s enough to make Liberace blush.
To complete this unique build Colnago has left no stone unturned. It’s teamed up with CeramicSpeed to offer its OSPW, a 3-D printed titanium cage and pulley, with a golden TiN finish, while the caps on both the integrated CC.01 handlebars and thru-axles are world in gold leaf. Even the spokes, part of the Enve SES 3.4 G wheelset, are gold.
Other components include Shimano’s top-tier 12-speed Dura-Ace R9250 Di2 groupset and Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR G, with gold detail of course.
But while the dazzling frameset and components will certainly catch the eye, the price tag of €22,000 (£19,400/$24,200) will likely only make them water.
For more information visit : gioiello.colnago.com
Colnago Gioiello specs
- Colnago C68 Road - Full Carbon
- Handlebar and stem: Colnago CC.01 integrated
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9250
- Pulley wheel: CeramicSpeed OSPW 3D Printed Ti OSPW TiN
- Coated Brake discs: Carbon-Ti X-rotor steelcarbon
- Saddle: Selle Italia SLR flow carbon Colnago for Giro d'Italia
- Wheels: Enve SES 3.4 Gold version
- Tires: Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR Gold x Colnago for Giro d’Italia
- Handlebar tape: Colnago for Giro d’Italia Bottle cage: Colnago for Giro d'Italia
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
Charlotte Kool takes maiden Grand Tour victory at La Vuelta Femenina
Marianne Vos supersedes Anna Henderson in red, and has now worn leader's jersey's in all three Grand Tours
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Five stages you need to watch of the Giro d'Italia 2023
Here are where the key pink jersey clashes are likely to take place
By Tom Davidson • Published