The Cannondale x Team Dream CAAD14 collaboration is wild — and limited to just 100 framesets worldwide

Cannondale's CAAD line has always attracted a following of riders who appreciate things done a little differently. And Los Angeles-based Team Dream has basically built an entire brand around that idea. Bringing the two together for a collab seems like it was only a matter of time.

Those who attended the Los Angeles Invitational at The Cub House in San Marino, California, this past weekend got an early sneak peek. And today, Cannondale is officially opening sales on this very limited-edition release.

Built around Cannondale's newest-generation aluminium race bike and infused with Team Dream's edgy visual language, the Cannondale x Team Dream CAAD14 framesets celebrate everything that has made both names cult favourites. The result is two framesets with eye-catching retro paint schemes and a cycling kit and other soft goods to match.

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(Image credit: Cannondale)

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Only 100 framesets will be produced worldwide. Fifty will be available in the "Player 1" red-and-purple colourway and another fifty in the "Player 2" blue paint, with every frame individually numbered from 1 to 50. Each Cannondale x Team Dream CAAD14 frameset purchase includes access to a private Team Dream portal, where owners can select an exclusive Cannondale x Team Dream cycling kit and have it shipped directly to their door.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2012 by Sean Talkington, Team Dream began life as a fictional race team that served an outlet for creative expression. Over time, that fictional team became a small-batch apparel brand built around the philosophy of "looking good & having fun." Along the way, it developed a devoted community of riders drawn to its playful spirit, distinctive artwork, and refusal to separate performance from personality.

Those values align well with the CAAD lineage.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

For decades, CAAD bikes have occupied a unique space in the road cycling world, delivering race-level performance without the price tag or perceived fragility often associated with carbon frames.

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Stiff, fast and aluminium, the platform has developed something of a cult-like following among racers and hard-riding enthusiasts who believe performance metal still has a place in a carbon-dominated road scene.

The new CAAD14 continues that tradition. Rather than attempting to imitate a carbon race bike, Cannondale designed the frame around aluminium's natural strengths. Oversized tubes, smooth welds, and the classic double-diamond silhouette return, paired with modern updates including internal cable routing through Cannondale's Delta steerer system, UDH compatibility, a threaded BSA bottom bracket, clearance for 32mm tyres, and a new race-focused geometry designed to deliver the lively handling that has long defined the platform.

The Cannondale x Team Dream CAAD14 framesets go on sale for $2,499 / €2,499 at 10 a.m. Pacific on June 15 via the Cannondale website. With only 100 numbered framesets available worldwide, demand is likely to be high.

The accompanying apparel and soft goods collection will launch simultaneously on the Team Dream website.