Wear it where you want to – POC's new Amidal helmet is designed to work for any occasion

POC make some of the smartest gear and safety tech around, helping to establish MIPS as far back as 2009, but it wasn't plain sailing. They fell out with the creators of MIPS over a similar system, SPIN, but later settled the dispute and teamed up. The rest, as they say, is Swedish safety-tech history.

Their next chapter is also about finding a middle ground – for you this time.

With more people demanding more flexibility from their kit, wanting equipment that works whichever bike or ride you choose to go on, the demand for 'good all-rounder' equipment seems to be booming, and the POC Amidal is its offer to people who want one helmet to rule them all.

Article continues below

POC already make very good specialist lids with enhanced aerodynamics or superior ventilation, this one is more of a compromise agreement, in a good way.

POC says it "enhances the rhythm and pulse of early urban mornings, hectic city crits or long, winding rural roads." That's marketing speak for designed to cover all bases.

(Image credit: POC)

Naturally, Amidal comes with the safety features you'd expect from one of the most trusted brands in helmet tech. In addition to the usual suspects, namely an EPS liner and Mips Air Node to mitigate the effects of rotational impacts, the Amidal also boasts a neat bespoke Knog rear light, attached via a dedicated mount.

As for the light itself, it offers 30 lumens and four modes, including an eco mode that claims to deliver a full 24 hours of riding on a single charge. The waterproof light is charged via a USB-A port. It's an aftermarket purchase that retails for $45 / £40. The one I received is bright neon orange, and it adds a really cool pop of colour to the helmet.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The helmet aims to address both aerodynamic and ventilation concerns. As with any high-end helmet you'd take on gravel or road, they say they've not skimped on aero testing. Ventilation and aero have both been properly considered, as they would be in a specialist helmet, and validated through CFD testing. The front vents are designed to capture air and direct it through the helmet via internal channels that are as effective on long, hot climbs as at race pace.

The large rear exhaust ports complete the design. In terms of aerodynamic performance, its streamlined shape aligns with other aero lids in POC's lineup, such as the Cytal.

Elsewhere, you get POC's 360-degree fit system, which aims to evenly distribute pressure to avoid troublesome hotspots that can adversely affect comfort, especially on longer rides. A more personalised fit is achievable thanks to the chin straps, which can be adjusted up, down, fore and aft. With POC being a serious player in the sunglasses game - we rated its Propel model highly - it's no surprise to see a dedicated ‘eye garage’ for your chosen specs.

Claimed weights for the Amidal in medium size are 310g for the EU version and 350g for the North American standard. While it’s certainly not light compared to many race-ready helmets, we’d suggest it’s competitive among multi-purpose models. Similarly, the price tag - $270 / £220 - places it in the middle ground, although adding the Knog rear light moves it into a pricier bracket and adds a claimed 17g to the scales.

The POC Amidal is already on my desk, and whilst I've yet to test it in anger, unboxing it has made it clear it's every bit the high-end helmet, despite the all-rounder tag.

Whereas some helmets scream aero, this one is a little, well, harder to pin down. It just looks like a really nice helmet you could wear for, well, anything. Less a compromise, more agreeable perhaps. There's no dispute here that it's a cool looking lid.

I'll report in full in a couple of weeks and let you know how it stacks up against the competition.