'I'm gutted' – Oscar Onley ruled out of Tour de France with shoulder injury
Netcompany-Ineos leader still recovering from crash at the recent Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Netcompany-Ineos rider Oscar Onley has been ruled out of the Tour de France with a "significant shoulder injury", his team has confirmed.
The 23-year-old Briton, who finished fourth at the race last year, abandoned the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes after crashing on stage six less than two weeks ago.
At the time, Netcompany-Ineos announced Onley had dislocated his shoulder. A new medical update from the team has now revealed he will not be fit enough to start the Tour on 4 July.
"Following Oscar Onley's crash on stage six of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, further medical investigations have confirmed a significant shoulder injury," the team wrote in a statement.
"Unfortunately, this means Oscar will be unable to compete in this year’s Tour de France.
"He has already begun rehabilitation and is making encouraging progress. We wish Oscar a full and speedy recovery."
Commenting in the press release, Onley said: "I’m gutted not to be able to line up for the Tour de France this year. My focus is now on recovering and getting my shoulder in a good place, but I’m really motivated to try and make something out of this season.
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"I am looking forward to watching the boys racing in France in the coming weeks, especially knowing how hard everyone has worked."
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
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