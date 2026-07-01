'We’ll race proactively' – Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Q36.5 team for Tour de France revealed

Tom Pidcock will lead Pinarello Q36.5 at its first appearance at the Tour de France, it was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon,

The 26-year-old returns to the Tour this season after missing the 2025 edition due to his ProTeam not being invited; with Pinarello Q36.5 on the start line, the Yorkshireman returns.

He will be joined by British champion Fred Wright, alongside Xabier Mikel Azparren, Chris Harper, Quinten Hermans, Damien Howson, Xandro Meurisse and Brent Van Moer.

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The Tour returns to Alpe d'Huez for two stages this July, for the first time since Pidcock won atop the mountain in 2022. It remains his sole stage win to date, although he did come close with second-place on the gravel stage to Troyes in 2024. He finished third overall at last year's Vuelta a España, his best Grand Tour result to date.

Wright has finished in the top 10 on stages eight times, coming second once in 2022. He is yet to win a race other than the British National Championships, but has finished second twice this year. Harper rode the Giro d'Italia in May, and won a stage at the same race last year.

Team principal Doug Ryder said: "From day one, the Tour de France has been a clear objective for this project. To now be on the start line is an important step, but more importantly, it reflects the consistency of the work that’s gone into building this team.

"We come with a group that combines experience, versatility and the mindset we want to race with. Our approach is simple we’ll race proactively, look for opportunities every day and make sure we’re present throughout all three weeks.

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"This milestone goes well beyond the eight riders selected. It’s the result of years of commitment from the staff, the belief within the organisation, and the support of our partners Q36.5, Pinarello, UBS and many others who’ve helped create an environment where performance can grow.

"Being here is significant, but for us it’s not an end point. It’s another step in the progression of the team."

The team are riding in a special kit for the Tour, in a lighter hue, "to give the riders a distinctively fresher summer-weather look and feel while standing out clearly in the peloton throughout July".