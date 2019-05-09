Score 8/10 Pros Price

Protection Cons Fit Price as reviewed: £89.99

Gore is one of the pioneers when it comes to outdoor clothing, especially in the cycling market. Many other cycling brands either have used Gore fabrics in the past and some still continue to do so today. The brand does make its own cycle clothing range too, including the Gore C3 Windstopper Vest I’ve tested here.

The Gore C3 Windstopper has a number of key attributes to make it a more than capable gilet for most cycling occasions, right the way through the winter into the summer months, but it is especially good for the springtime.

>>> Buy now from Evans Cycles for £89.99

Firstly, something that we like to see here at Cycling Weekly is pockets on a gilet and there are three here – two on the back and a zipped one at the front. Like many gilets out on the market, the C3 is water repellent and can withstand a good drizzle before it eventually succumbs to the elements. I’d say though that it isn’t as good as the Castelli Perfetto at insulating, in the dry or wet – and this could be down to the fit since the Castelli also uses Windstopper fabric – but good enough in terms of repellency.

Whereas many cycling brands will come up small – with Castelli, for example, I went with a medium that fitted well – the Gore C3 medium was too big for me. However, if you were looking for a more relaxed fit, this would be the one to go for.

Lastly, its pricing works in the Gore C3’s favour as one of the more wallet friendly options out there, without losing much of the performance of its competitors.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This is a great gilet that is priced well, but loses a point here and there for minor fitting issues.