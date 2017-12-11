BMC unveils new team kit for 2018 season

A splash of blue for BMC's classic red-and-black kit as cybersecurity firm Sophos joins as a sponsor

BMC Racing Team have unveiled their new clothing for the 2018 season. The US-registered squad called in their leading riders Greg Van Avermaet and Richie Porte to model the jerseys for the official presentation photos.

It’s an evolutionary design step rather than revolutionary, with the team’s distinctive red and black design retained from previous incarnations.

The most obvious change over the 2017 version is the addition of a blue collar with the name of Sophos, a British cybersecurity specialist company that has joined the squad as a sponsor. Sophos’s name also features on the back of the team’s bib shorts.

Watch manufacturer Tag Heuer retains the positioning of its logo on the shoulders – prime spot for featuring in those side-on TV shots during races.

Bib shorts are all-black, with white BMC logos on the side panels.

Olympic champ Van Avermaet’s kit has gold-coloured bands on the sleeves to mark his road race victory in Rio in 2016 – a nice, personalised touch.

The kit is once again manufactured by Swiss cycle clothing company Assos.

BMC’s kit is a popular one among fans, having been voted as one of Cycling Weekly readers’ favourite team strips in the past few years’ reader polls.