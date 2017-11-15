Bradley Wiggins ‘breaks silence’ and requests source of ‘jiffy bag’ allegation

Bradley Wiggins 'breaks silence' on the investigation into the 'jiffy bag' case, and asks that the source of the original information be revealed

- Wiggins says the period has been a 'living hell' for himself and his family

Sir Bradley Wiggins has said that he would like to know the original source of information that led to an investigation by UK Anti-Doping into the contents of a jiffy bag delivered to Team Sky during the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

The contents was reportedly Fluimucil medication for Wiggins, who was drawn into the controversy surrounding the case and says that the period has been a ‘living hell’ for him and his family.

In the wake of a statement issued by UKAD on Wednesday saying that no anti-doping charges would be brought as a result of the investigation, Wiggins issued his own statement – the first time he has given a comprehensive comment on the issue.

“Following this morning’s statement from UKAD, it is only now that I have the opportunity to break my silence, give my reaction to the events of the last 14 months and to ask a few questions of my own” wrote Wiggins in a statement published via his Twitter account.

Wiggins said that he welcomed UKAD’s decision not to impose any anti-doping charges, but said he had a number of questions relating to the investigation and its original source.

“This period of time [through the investigation] has been a living hell for me and my family, full of innuendo and speculation. At times it has felt nothing less than a witch hunt.

“To say I am disappointed by some of the comments made by UKAD this morning is an understatement. No evidence exists to prove a case against me and in all other circumstances this would be an unqualified finding of innocence.”

“The amount of time it has taken to come to today’s conclusion has caused serious personal damage, especially as the investigation seems to predicated on a news headline rather than real solid information.”

Wiggins then lists questions that he would like to see the answers to, including the source of the original information about the jiffy bag and why UKAD “treated it as a credible allegation”.

Wiggins says that he was interviewed by UKAD for 90 minutes on November 28 in 2016, and has “done everything” to assist them.

Although Wiggins commented on the lack of medical documentation relating to the contents of the jiffy bag and his treatment, he praised the ability of Dr Richard Freeman, the team medic who requested the Fluimucil for Wiggins be transported from BC’s base in Manchester to Team Sky in France.

“Much criticism has been made of Dr Freeman,” wrote Wiggins. “I have always felt, and still feel, that he is a very good physician and treated me and others with great care and respect.”

Wiggins ended the statement by saying that he was assessing “which legal options to pursue” and asked the media to give him and his family some space.