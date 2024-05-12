‘This was the step I was looking for’ - Olav Kooij on taking his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d’Italia

The Dutchman sprinted to victory on stage nine to take the 33rd professional win of his career

Olav Kooij on the podium on stage nine of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

After a long and slow day of racing at the Giro d’Italia, the finale of stage nine was fast and frenetic, as late attacks from the likes of Julian Alaphilippe and Jhonatan Narváez animated the stage in the closing kilometres. 

After Lidl-Trek brought the peloton into contention in the final few hundred metres it looked like it would be their man Jonathan Milan who would take the stage win, but Olav Kooij managed to jump out of the Italian’s slipstream and throw his bike at the line to snatch away the victory.

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

