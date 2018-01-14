Grant Ferguson and Helen Wyman take 2018 British cyclocross titles

Grant Ferguson claims his first elite British cyclocross national title while Helen Wyman takes her 10th

Grant Ferguson (CST-American Eagle) and Helen Wyman (Xypex-Verge Sport) came away with the elite British Cyclocross National Championships titles in Sunderland on Sunday.

Wyman’s win makes it her 10th national ‘cross title – her first was in 2006. For Ferguson, it was the first time that he had clinched the senior title.

Ferguson had been in the decisive move in the elite men’s race alongside defending champion Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma’s) and Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport) in Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Ferguson – a former mountain bike and under-23 ‘cross national champion – attacked with two laps to go to put clear space between himself and the chasers. Field came home for second, with Killeen in third.

“I knew they [Field and Killeen] would be the main competition this weekend, so I was prepared,” said Ferguson. “I’ve raced them the last few years, so I was aware what was coming.

“We were together in the early part. I didn’t realise that Liam had crashed and that was a bit of a gap. I thought now was a good time to have a shot. I’m really happy it came off.”

The elite women’s race saw Wyman join defending champion Nikki Brammeier (Mudiiita-Canyon) in a battle for honours, as the two quickly showed their international class by moving well ahead of the rest of the field.

Wyman was just too strong for Brammeier and pulled clear to take the title. Brammeier came in for second, with Beth Crumpton (Storey Racing) completing the podium positions in third place.

“I knew it was going to be a good battle today,” said Wyman after the race. “I really had to think about how to win that race, because Nikki was super-strong.

“I tried to attack her, but that she came back again – and I had to think again, and work out where to go.”

Earlier in the day, Tom Pidcock (Telenet Fidea Lions) added to his rapidly expanding selection of national and international jerseys by taking the under-23 men’s title. Fellow Namur World Cup round winner Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) took the under-23 women’s title.

Harriet Harnden (T-Mo Racing) finished in second spot behind Richards to take the junior women’s jersey, with Sean Flynn (Edinburgh RC) securing the junior men’s win.

For the first time, there was live video of the entire day’s racing as British Cycling broadcast pictures online for free.

Results

British Cyclocross National Championships 2018: Hetton Lyons Country Park, Sunderland

Elite women

1. Helen Wyman (Xypex-Verge Sport)

2. Nikki Brameier (Mudiiita Canyon)

3. Beth Crumpton (Storey Racing)

Elite men

1. Grant Ferguson (CST American Eagle)

2. Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma’s)

3. Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport)

Under-23 women

1. Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing)

2. Harriet Harnden (T-Mo Racing)

3. Anna Kay (Edco Continental)

Under-23 men

1. Tom Pidcock (Telenet Fidea Lions)

2. Ben Turner (Beobank-Corendon)

3. Dan Tulett (Specialized Racing)