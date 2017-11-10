Great Britain qualifies fastest in men’s team pursuit on opening day of Manchester Track World Cup (video)

Great Britain's quartet of Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood post quickest time in team pursuit qualifying round in Manchester

Great Britain’s male team pursuiters have posted the fastest qualifying time on the opening day of the UCI Track World Cup round in Manchester on Friday, November 10.

Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi posted a respectable time of three minutes and 58.548 seconds to finish ahead of rivals Denmark, who clocked 3-58.623.

In third spot were Switzerland with 3-59.583, the only other team in qualifying to go under the four-minute barrier.

>>> Manchester Track World Cup live TV guide and schedule

Current British team pursuit champions Team KGF – consisting of Jonathan Wale, Jacob Tipper, Daniel Bigham and Charlie Tanfield – posted a time of 4-00.448 to qualify fifth fastest.

The top eight teams now move through to the first round on Friday evening, where Great Britain will face France and Team KGF will ride against Belgium.

The men’s team pursuit finals take place on Saturday, November 11.

GB’s men’s team sprint line-up qualified second fastest behind the Netherlands, with the women’s team sprinters posting the eighth fastest qualifying time. Both progress to the first round, with the finals taking place on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, GB’s Katie Archibald is in action in the opening rounds of the women’s omnium, the event for which she is world champion. Friday also sees the men’s and women’s scratch races taking place.