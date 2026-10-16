UCI cancels World Championships in Saudi Arabia after missile strikes on airport

The UCI has cancelled the 2026 Urban Cycling World Championships in Saudi Arabia after missile strikes on the country's capital.

The Worlds were scheduled to take place from 3 to 7 November, but cycling's governing body was under pressure to take action after the Houthi attack on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, which killed 13 and left 300 injured.

The specific circumstances were not referenced in the UCI's statement, but just alluded to as "recent developments in the region". 2026 was the second year in a row that the Urban Worlds were to take place in Riyadh, which sees riders compete for rainbow jerseys in trials and BMX Freestyle. Last year Great Britain won two medals, including gold for Charlie Rolls in the men's elite 26" trials event.

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Australia and Austria had already withdrawn from the Worlds, and other sporting events had already been postponed, including the PIF Saudi International in golf.

"The decision follows consultation with athletes, staff and the selection panel, with the athletes fully informed and supportive of the decision," an AusCycling statement this week read.

"It reflects the escalating regional conflict, the loss of life and the Australian Government’s updated Smartraveller advice."

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Saudi Cycling Federation announce that the 2026 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 3 to 7 November, will not proceed," a UCI spokesperson said on Friday. "The event was set to bring together the world’s best riders in trials and BMX Freestyle (Park and Flatland).

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"The decision follows a joint assessment of recent developments in the region and their impact on the logistical organisation of the Championships.

"The UCI regrets having to take this decision and expresses its appreciation to the Saudi Cycling Federation for their support and cooperation throughout preparations for the event. It also thanks the athletes, teams and National Federations for their understanding.

"The Saudi Cycling Federation reaffirms its commitment to developing cycling in the Kingdom and strengthening its partnership with the UCI. These efforts aim to support the growth of the sport, broaden participation and continue attracting major international cycling events to Saudi Arabia in the years ahead.

"The UCI will communicate shortly on the sporting consequences of this announcement."