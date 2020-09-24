How to watch the Imola 2020 Road World Championships: Live stream all the action from the elite time trials and road races

The Imola 2020 Road World Championships are here despite the uncertainty – here’s how you can live stream all the racing.

Taking place on and around the famous Imola motor racing circuit, this year’s World Championships will be hugely unpredictable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the originally planned Switzerland Worlds were cancelled, the UCI was forced to find a new venue at the last minute, with Italy stepping in as the ideal host.

Sadly we won’t see the usual week of racing for the prestigious rainbow bands, as only the elite time trials and road races will be taking place, with all junior and under-23 races abandoned for this year.

Check below for the best ways to live stream the 2020 Road World Championships from your country:

Live stream the 2020 Road World Championships

Steam live online via the BBC

Watch on Eurosport, the Eurosport player, or the GCN Race Pass

Live Stream on Flo Bikes in Canada and NBC Sports in the US

Available on SBS On Demand in Australia

How to watch the Imola 2020 Road World Championships in the UK

For British fans, there are a number of options to watch the Worlds as the BBC will be showing all the action for free while Eurosport and GCN will also be broadcasting the races.

Coverage of the racing will begin on the BBC will start on Thursday (September 24) with the women’s elite individual time trial.

The race will be available via the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Then on Friday (September 25), the men’s TT will also be shown on the Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Finally the women’s and men’s road races, on Saturday and Sunday respectively, will also be broadcast live on the BBC. The women’s race will be available on the iPlayer and BBC Sport, while the men’s race will be on the Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport and will also be shown on BBC Two from midday to 4.20pm.

For Eurosport viewers, you can watch the TTs and road races on TV or you can get uninterrupted coverage each day via the Eurosport player.

The GCN Race Pass will also have the racing available to stream over the four days.

Imola 2020 UK TV guide

Elite women’s time trial – Thursday, September 24

BBC: 1.30pm to 4pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport

Eurosport: 1.35pm to 4pm – Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

GCN Race Pass: 1.35pm to 3.40pm

Elite men’s time trial – Friday, September 25

BBC: 3.15pm to 4pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Eurosport: 1.25pm to 4pm – Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

GCN Race Pass: 1.25pm to 3.40pm

Elite women’s road race – Saturday, September 26

BBC: 11.25am to 4.20pm – BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Eurosport: 11.30am to 4.10pm – Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

GCN Race Pass: 11.30am to 3.50pm

Elite men’s road race – Sunday, September 27

BBC – 8.35 to 4.30pm – interrupted on BBC Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport. Live on BBC 2 from midday until 4.20pm.

Eurosport: 8.40am to 4.10pm

GCN Race Pass: 8.40am to 3.50pm

Not in the UK for the World Championships? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Imola Road World Championships 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Watch the Imola 2020 World Championships from the USA and Canada

Cycling fans on the other side of the Atlantic can watch all the action thanks to NBC Sports and FloBikes.

For viewers in the US, NBC Sports will be broadcasting the racing on the Olympic Channel each day.

The women’s TT will be shown from 8.30am ET on Thursday and the men’s from 8.15am on Friday.

For the road races, the women’s race on Saturday will be shown from 6.30am ET while Sundays men’s road race will be on air from 3.45am.

In Canada, FloBikes will be showing the racing, but timings have not yet been confirmed on their website.

Live stream the World Championships in Imola from Australia

SBS On Demand will be broadcasting the racing for Australian cycling fans, starting with the women’s TT from 10.40pm AEST.

The men’s TT will be on Friday from 10.25pm AEST, followed by the women’s road race on Saturday from 8.35pm AEST and on SBS Viceland from 10.30pm.

Finally the men’s road race will air from 5.50pm AEST On Demand and then on SBS Viceland from 10.30pm.