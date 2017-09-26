Paul Oldham’s modified, Three Peaks winning Scott Addict CX

Hope hydraulic brakes and some special additions to Paul Oldham's bike for the particular rigours of the Three Peaks Cyclocross
- All photos by Andy Jones

Paul Oldham claimed his third consecutive victory at the Three Peaks Cyclocross race in the Yorkshire Dales on Sunday.

We took a look at Oldham’s race-winning Scott Addict CX machine after his victory.

Oldham rides for the Hope Factory Racing team, so it’s no surprise to see the company’s products adorn his machine.

Most notable is the hydraulic disc brake set-up, which uses Hope levers on the tops as well as SRAM hydraulic brake levers. Stopping power is provided by Hope’s RX4 calipers.

The wheels spin on Hope hubs, with Schwalbe G-One cyclocross tyres on the rims. The rubber is an interesting choice, as Schwalbe originally designed the G-One for dry, gravel conditions and so they lack the deeper tread of what is perceived as a traditional ‘cross tyre.

Paul Oldham on his way to winning the Three Peaks: light bike weight matters!

The single chainring set-up is based on SRAM Force CX1 with a Hope RX crankset, which uses an 11-speed wide-range cassette.

The frame and fork are stock Addict CX models, which are constructed out of carbon-fibre and have a reputation as being one of the lightest disc-brake specific framesets on the market.

Shimano XTR SPD pedals, Hope seat post, Deda stem and Ritchey bars complete the race-winning package.

Oldham has taped on a CO2 tube inflator to the back of the seatpost, with a spare CO2 cartridge wrapped in lagging and taped to the underside of the stem.

The bike’s top tube features a sticker bearing the legend “In loving memory. #RideForCharlie” to remember Charlie Craig, the promising young cyclocross star who died in January.

Paul Oldham’s Scott Addict CX in all its glory

Hope hydraulic brake levers on the tops

SRAM Force hydraulic brake levers/shifters

Hope RX4 disc brake caliper and disc

Hope brake caliper at the rear

Hope RX crankset with single ring for the SRAM drivetrain

Fast-rolling Schwalbe G-One tyres

SRAM Force CX1 mechanical rear derailleur

Shimano XTR SPD pedals

CO2 tube inflator taped to the Hope seatpost

Spare CO2 cartridge under the Deda stem, wrapped up to stop it rattling and keep it in place

Still a bit of fork clearance around those wide Schwalbe tyres

“Ride for Charlie”