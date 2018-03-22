Scott Thwaites fractures spine in training crash

Dimension Data team report that Yorkshireman Scott Thwaites has fractured his spine due to an accident while training

Scott Thwaites has fractured his spine as a result of a training crash, his Dimension Data team reported on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Yorkshireman underwent surgery on Tuesday evening.

In a brief statement, Dimension Data said: “Scott Thwaites had an accident whilst out on a training ride.

“He sustained several fractures to his vertebral column, but fortunately there were no neurological injuries. He underwent successful spine stabilisation surgery on Tuesday night, without complication.

“He is currently stable and should be discharged in the coming days. We are continuing to monitor Scott’s condition closely.”

No details have been given on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Thwaites had been building towards the Classics season, having recently completed Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

His 13th place in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad suggests he was in good form for the Cobbled Classics in northern Europe.

It’s the latest injury blow for Dimension Data, with Thwaites’s fellow British team-mate Mark Cavendish currently injured after crashing in Milan-San Remo.

Cavendish had also previously abandoned the 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico due to crashes.

On Wednesday, the team’s Mekseb Debesay was forced to abandon the Tour de Langkawi after crashing in the final kilometres of stage four. He had started the day in seventh place overall.