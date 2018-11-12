How you can buy Mark Cavendish’s Cervélo S5

A number of pro riders’ bikes are up for grabs

Lovers of cycling memorabilia can now pick up a piece of history, in the shape of Mark Cavendish’s Cervélo S5.

Dimension Data is auctioning off some of its pros personal machines to support charity Qhubeka.

The South African team supports sponsor Qhubeka, which aims to get more children on bikes in the country.

To aid the charity’s aims of giving out 100,000 bicycles by 2020, Dimension Data is auctioning the Cervélo bikes of team riders Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Britain’s Steve Cummings.

Cavendish’s bike is the 2018 black and green Cervélo S5, with a 51cm frame.

The bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Enve rims with DT Swiss hubs, a Rotor InPower crankset, Enve handlebars and stem and a Fizik saddle.

Currently on zero bids, the starting price for the bike is $2,5000 and the auction ends on November 23 at 11.45pm GMT.

Boasson Hagen’s 2018 S5 also currently has no bids and starts at $2,5000.

Finally Cummings’ bike has one bid at $3,000, but there is a buy it now price of $10,000.

Cavendish has renewed his contract with Dimension Data for another year, after much speculation about the Manxman moving on.

The 33-year-old has returned to training after taking an indefinite break from racing due to Epstein-Barr virus.

After recent seasons plagued with injury and illness, Cavendish is due to return to racing in early 2019.

He last raced in the RideLondon-Surrey Classic in July, after racing through to stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Cavendish was eliminated on the mountain stage to La Rosière after finishing outside the time cut.

View the auction page here.