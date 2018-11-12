Chris Froome: ‘I can keep going for another five years’

The British Tour winner says he needs to stay at the top level to stay in the sport

Chris Froome says he hopes to keep riding for another five years, as long as he can ride at the top level.

The Brit said he has not decided his schedule for 2019, but added it’s no secret he hopes to win his fifth Tour de France.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport Froome, 33, revealed he would consider a career as a sports director after retirement.

Froome said: “I am convinced that I can keep going for another five years, so up to 38 years. But I will have to be at the top of the form.

“I have not decided [on the Giro d’Italia or the Tour next year], you have to sit down with the team and reason.

“I do not hide that five [Tour] successes are a goal.”

Froome said he wants to join the elite club of five-time Tour winners, which includes Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Induráin.

When asked about his training, Froome said he believes very few people, maybe no-one, could live with the intensity.

Froome is entering 2019 off the back of a streak of Grand Tour victories.

He won the 2017 Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, followed by the Giro d’Italia in May.

His fellow Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas won the 2018 Tour, with Froome finishing third.

This year’s Vuelta was won by Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), the first time in history all three Grand Tours had been won by different riders from the same nation.

On Britain’s dominance, Froome suggested a more modern approach to the sport explains the success.

He added the Sky’s modern approach was also the reason for the team’s dominance, rather than the budget as many detractors would argue.

Froome said: “We have brought a modern, fresh approach, without the weight of tradition, without being influenced by the past.

“It is not said that you enter cycling with 50million and win immediately.”

When asked what he would do after retirement, Froome said he would consider becoming a sports director, or using his passion for the sport to teach young people.