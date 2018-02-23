Speeding lorry driver who killed cyclist after ‘failing to see’ him given six months in prison

Police investigation finds driver had cyclist in his line of vision for 13 seconds prior to collision

A lorry driver from Yorkshire has been sentenced to six months in prison after driving into and killing a cyclist that he “failed to see” while speeding, despite the cyclist having been visible to him for 13 seconds prior to the collision.

Cyclist Ian Milner was knocked off his bike and killed by Kieron Taylor, who was driving his 7.5 tonne HGV at three miles per hour over the 50mph limit his type of vehicle on the B5123 north of Driffield in November 2016.

The Hull Daily Mail reports that Mr Milner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, with Taylor telling police that he hadn’t seen the cyclist, despite Mr Milner, who was wearing a bright turquoise helmet and jersey, having been in his line of vision for 13 seconds prior to the collision, which took place on a straight section of road.

Taylor, who lives in Bridlington, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing at Beverley Magistrates Court, where prosecutor Collette Dixon described the circumstances of the crash, with Taylor apparently focusing his attention on an oncoming vehicle.

“As a result of the defendant’s driving, the lorry collided with the rear of Mr Milner’s bicycle. Mr Milner was thrown from his bicycle and he died as a result of that collision.

“It is the Crown’s case that the defendant, Mr Taylor, was exceeding the speed limit for a significant period of time prior to the incident.

“He failed to take any steps to deal with the potential hazard which was on the straight section of road ahead of him, which was the pedal cyclist.”

55-year-old Taylor was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday, receiving a six-month prison sentence and a six-month driving ban.