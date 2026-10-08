'We need to stop this confusing narrative' – Police force criticised after stating e-bikes require road tax, insurance and an MOT

A British police force has been criticised for posting misleading information on the legality of e-bikes.

In a now-deleted post on Facebook, the Tewkesbury Neighbourhood Policing team, part of the Gloucestershire Constabulary, wrote that "privately owned e-bikes require road tax, vehicle insurance, and a valid MOT".

Appearing to confuse e-bikes, which are pedal-assisted and limited to 15.5mph, with e-motorbikes, which are not, the policing team were appealing for information regarding a report of dangerous riding in Brockworth, Gloucestershire.

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The post continued: "Anyone breaking the law risks a £300 fixed penalty notice, six points on a driving licence, and your illegal electric bike or scooter being seized and destroyed."

Duncan Dollimore, from British cycling advocacy group and charity Cycling UK, said that the police needed to "stop this confusing narrative and understand the difference" between e-bikes and e-motorbikes.

"The statement from Tewkesbury Neighbourhood Policing team confuses legal e-bikes and e-motorbikes, when in reality they are different means of transport, with different laws applying to them," Dollimore said. "We need the police to stop this confusing narrative and understand the difference, as these misconceptions continue to cause issues to people who are genuine legal e-bike riders. To be considered an e-bike, you need to pedal for the motor to assist, and it needs to cut out at 15.5mph, otherwise it’s an e-motorbike. E-bikes do not require tax, insurance or an MOT, but e-motorbikes do.

"E-bikes can make a huge difference to people’s lives, particularly for older people, those new to cycling or with mobility issues, and police forces across the country need to be better trained to make sure they know the difference. That starts with clear, national procedures for police forces to properly assess whether a bike is an e-bike or an e-motorbike."

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E-bikes, legally "electrically assisted pedal cycles" are pedal-assisted, limited to 15.5mph, and have a continuous rated power output of no more than 250 watts. If it does not comply with these, the bike is not legally an EAPC and does need to be registered, taxed and insured.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire police said: "In recent days we issued an appeal which included some incorrect information in relation to e-bikes. Once this was brought to our attention, we removed the article from our online sites.

"For more information on the rules of riding an electrically assisted pedal cycle, visit: Riding an electric bike: the rules - GOV.UK."