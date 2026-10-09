'Risk of serious injury or death from crash hazard' - Van Rysel GRVL AF bike recalled in US due to faulty front wheel lock nut

Over a thousand Van Rysel GRVL AF bikes have urgently been recalled by Decathlon America, because of concerns around the front wheel lock nut becoming loose and undoing over time.

Although no accidents or injuries have so far been reported as result of this fault on the extremely popular bike, the identified flaw could create a potentially dangerous situation for riders, "posing a crash hazard", as stated on the US government's Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, creating a "risk of serious injury or death".

The recall involves around 1,150 individual bikes across the highly versatile and reasonably priced family, designed for gravel riding, road cycling, commuting to work and more extensive multi-day bikepacking adventures.

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According to Decathlon's recall: "Front lock nut on the bicycle fork may loosen during use, which can lead to a loss of steering control or component detachment, posing a fall and crash hazard to riders."

The specific models involved are the following: the word brown CN FR (model number 8911304), apex beige CN FR (8911305), sword pink CN FR (8911308), and GRVL AF GRX black (8929130).

The impacted bikes, which retail for anywhere between $1,400 and $2,300, were all sold in sizes extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large through REI Co-op outlets in the United States, between March of 2025 and August of this year.

Each of the named bike models can easily be identified by name, and also through the Van Rysel Product ID (which begins with the number 5 and can be located on the barcode sticker on the frame near the bottom bracket of the bike).

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It's important to note that only Van Rysel bikes with the Product IDs/ SKUs mentioned on the official CPSC webpage are affected, and riders with other models do not need to be concerned, or to take any action.

Decathlon America are asking people with the bikes involved to take them along to their nearest REI Co-op outlet, where their bike will be inspected and repair of the fork assembly is being offered if required, obviously all free of charge. Anyone who is unable to visit an REI location is advised to contact Decathlon customer service for assistance.