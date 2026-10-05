British bike brand issues recall due to tyre defect, tells people to 'immediately stop riding'
Issue could cause "serious and life-changing injuries", warns product safety solicitor
British bike brand Ridgeback has recalled three of its hybrid and commuter models due to reported defects in the tyres.
The company has asked customers to “immediately” stop riding any of their Comet, Motion or Speed models sold since 2020, which could be affected.
“The tyres on affected bicycles may have manufacturing defects along the tread pattern which could lead to a failure of the tyre posing a fall hazard,” Ridgeback said in a statement.
The brand also shared images of the issue, which show the middle of the tyre’s tread bursting open. According to Ridgeback, this occurs when the defective tyres are inflated to the recommended pressure printed on the sidewall.
It is uncertain how many customers in total the recall affects. A safety notice was published on the UK Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) website earlier this month with a ‘medium’ risk level.
“The product presents a risk of injuries as the tyres may fail while the bicycle is in use. This could cause the rider to lose control and fall,” the OPSS notice said.
Philippa Wheeler, a product safety solicitor at law firm Leigh Day, warned tyre failures can lead to “serious and life-changing injuries”.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"While recalls can be unsettling for consumers, prompt action to address potential safety defects is an important safeguard,” Wheeler said.
“Customers have a right to expect that the products they purchase are safe and free from defects, and effective recall processes play a vital role when products fall short of those standards."
Across the three recalled bike models, Ridgeback has listed 54 affected product item numbers, all with the prefix ‘RB21’, pertaining to different frame sizes and colourways. The full list can be found on Ridgeback’s recall notice.
The brand has asked any customers who fear they might be affected to “please stop riding your bicycle immediately”, and contact their local Ridgeback dealer. Any defective tyres will be replaced.
“We recognise that many of you will rely on your bicycle as a primary mode of transportation. Ensuring that you are safe and back on your Ridgeback as swiftly as possible is our utmost priority,” the brand said.
“We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for choosing Ridgeback.”
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.