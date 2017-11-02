Tramadol found to give performance enhancement for cyclists, study finds

Scientists find five per cent increase in time trial power

Tramadol, the controversial painkiller allegedly used by some professional cyclists and blamed for causing crashes in the past, has been found to improve cycling performance, according to a research paper.

The paper, from scientists at the University of Kent and the University of Granada which is yet to be peer-reviewed, found that Tramadol, which isn’t banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), improved cyclists’ power by an average of five per cent in a 20-minute time trial.

In the experiment, 19 male and nine female with a “medium to high” level of fitness were asked to perform a 20-minute time trial, half of whom after being given Tramadol, and half of whom after being given a placebo.

>>> It’s official: Cycling to work will help you lose weight as effectively as going to the gym

The scientists asked the participants to warm up before performing a 20-minute time trial, during which their average power and heart rate were measured.

The results showed that the average power of those who had been given Tramadol was on average five per cent higher than those who had been given the placebo (220 watts compared to 209 watts).

Those in the Tramadol group also had an average heart rate that was slightly higher than those in the placebo group (166bpm compared to 162bpm), despite there being no difference in the rate of perceived exertion between the two groups.

Watch: How to achieve a time trial personal best

In a second test, the scientists not only made the cyclists complete a 20-minute time trial, but also made them complete a mental exercise at the same time.

Interestingly, the physical effect of Tramadol was not as great in this test, with a smaller difference between the Tramadol and control groups in terms of both power output and heart rate.

>>> ‘What are you waiting for?!’ WADA slammed for failure to ban Tramadol and corticosteroids

There was also no significant difference in the ability of participants to carry out the mental task depending on whether they had taken Tramadol or not.

The research was carried out with the support of grants from WADA, with the report’s authors concluding that “anti-doping authorities may reconsider Tramadol’s status.”