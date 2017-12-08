Tweets of the week: Mark Cavendish, Chris Hoy, Michal Kwiatkowski, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Mark Cavendish, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Tiago Machado.

1. Come on Chris, I’m sure the Olympics weren’t that bad

2. Who said being a professional cyclist was glamourous?

3. That’s a great effort

4. We’ve all been there

5. This photo of Rafal Majka will give you nightmares for weeks

6. If there’s one thing I’m pro at, it’s off seasoning

7. “Elton was delighted to meet his hero”

Not everyday you meet a true legend 🙌 🎤 A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

8. Working on the tan

Getting ready to go scuda diving with my flippers. Perfect way to finish @aquabluesport camp! A post shared by Conor Dunne (@conordunne1) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:49am PST

9. Great hack

10. He hasn’t changed a bit, bless him

When I resembled a Belgian Bun wearing a Leeds United shirt… A post shared by Mark Cavendish (@markcavendish) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:25am PST

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.