Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2018?

We cast a critical eye over the 2018 versions of the major pro cycling teams' kit

With the 2018 race season drawing ever closer, the top cycling teams are revealing the latest versions of their team clothing.

We take a look at the 2018 WorldTour team kit revealed so far. Some have gone for a radical reworking, whereas others have gone for the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ approach.

Team Sky – 3/5

Gone has the black kit of previous years, to be replaced to something more akin to Team Sky’s white 2017 Tour de France clothing. It’s still distinctive, but it may take some getting used to.

Dimension Data – 4/5

Another team to go for a lighter kit is South African squad Dimension Data. British sprinter Mark Cavendish modelled the clothing when it was revealed.

Movistar – 3/5

Perhaps the most surprising change in kit for 2018 is Movistar’s departure from their dark blue and green kit from the past few seasons. Instead, the team has opted for blue fading into black with a large white M for title sponsor Movistar.

EF Education First-Drapac – 4/5

A new title sponsor has seen the team-in-green move to an even more colourful kit that will certainly stand out from the crowd in the peloton. There’s still a touch of trademark Argyle on the sleeve cuffs for continuity.

Lotto-Soudal – 3/5

Not a huge change, but subtle alterations to the Lotto-Soudal strip brings things up to date and with a nod to retro design thrown in. Both men’s and women’s top-tier Lotto-Soudal teams get the same design.