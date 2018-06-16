Who would be the first rider you would sign if you started a pro cycling team?

Imagine the dream job of running a professional cycling team: you have the money, you have the staff... but which rider would be at the top of your list to sign?

We recently asked Cycling Weekly readers which rider they would pick first when creating a pro cycling team, and why they would pick them.

Here we present a selection of the answers. Who would you choose?

Simon Yates because I would love to be the one behind the scenes in nurturing the next Grand Tour phenomenon, but also I would hope that his courage and aggressive riding style would rub off, so to speak, on the other riders of the team.

Darren Rider

Oliver Naesen and Romain Bardet. Not because I am an Ag2r fan (I am) but they give it all and Bardet needs stronger team-mates.

Marc Selby

Marianne Vos. One of the most reliable riders in the past decade, despite a rough couple of seasons due to illness/injury. She always has time for a TV interview and appreciates her team-mates as much as her team-mates appreciate her. A team player who delivers results: definitely top of the list.

Graham Pickford

Thomas De Gendt — an absolute inspiration to watch ride/race his bike, would be a great leader of the team and no matter what gives 100 per cent. The type of rider everyone wants to be like; can win stages and pull some great turns in the pack. All about the breakaway coverage!

Tom Mansfield

Peter Sagan. He has charisma, talent, a fantastic sprint, and climbs well. He is the world champion and can do great wheelies.

Jim Brown

Egan Bernal – he’s a future Grand Tour winner.

Janelle Caddick

Adam Hansen as road captain. He has brains and experience, and is open to new technology. You wouldn’t have to do much thinking with him on the team.

James Milne

Mark Cavendish, of course. He may be coming to the end of his career but I doubt anyone in the next decade will equal his impressive palmarès. Although Fernando Gaviria may get close.

Cherry Winter