Giro d'Italia stage 8 live: Chaotic fight for breakaway ahead of summit finish

119km to go: Three riders have gone clear: Romian Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL), Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost). Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) is about to join them. They have almost 40 seconds on the rest of the breakaway, and over a minute on the peloton.

120km to go: Here's a look at some of the riders currently in the breakaway. 🏁 120 KM Here's the lead group: 🇦🇺 @mjstorer_au (TUD)🇨🇴 @nairoquinco (MOV)🇩🇪 Georg Steinhauser (EFE)🇩🇪 @simongeschke (COF)🇪🇨 @NarvaezJho (IGD)🇪🇷 @henokmulubrhan (AST)🇫🇷 @alafpolak1 (SOQ)🇫🇷 @romainbardet (DSM)🇫🇷 @costiouewen (ARK)🇫🇷 @Valent1_Paret (DAT)… pic.twitter.com/DXdlKIcRr7May 11, 2024

125km to go: Julian Alaphilippe is trying to drive a move off the front of the breakaway, again. He's got Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his wheel.

127km to go: Of the 30-odd riders in the breakaway, Bardet is the best placed on the GC. He trails Pogačar by five minutes and 23 seconds. The peloton is climbing for the next 12km.

It's a beautiful day in Italy. Let's hope, for Luke Plapp's sake, it doesn't rain. 🇮🇹 #GirodItalia Was it ever in doubt? 😆White shorts Plappy! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eeVLLsTv58May 11, 2024

129km to go: The leading trio is no more. We're back to having a mega group off the front. There's about 30 of them. Some of the key names include: Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL).

(Image credit: Getty Images) 130km to go: If you're just tuning in, it's been a very busy start to today's Giro d'Italia stage. There's a group up the road, but there's a feeling that the breakaway hasn't yet been formally established. UAE Team Emirates are still reeling it in.

132km to go: Riders keep shooting out of the peloton to try and get to the breakaway. There's a long categorised climb coming up – 16.3km in length – so things might calm down then.

134km to go: Marcellusi has joined the leading duo, making, you guessed it, a trio.

139km to go: The gap to the leading duo is now 40 seconds to the breakaway. Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) is trying to bridge across, as is Martin Marcellusi (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè).

144km to go: The peloton is back together. There are two riders with a small gap: Ewen Costiou (Arkéa B&B Hôtels) and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost).

145km to go: The race today started immediately onto an uncategorised climb, and it is laying waste to the peloton. A gruppetto has already formed, less than 7km into the day.

147km to go: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) is being very active. Sensing the mega group is doomed, the Frenchman is trying to break away from the breakaway.

148km to go: There's a mega group trying to break away now, probably more than 30 riders. There's no chance UAE Team Emirates will let this loose.

150km to go: A group is trying to go clear, led by Mattia Bais (Polti-Kometa), but the peloton is patrolling the moves.

151km to go: There's an EF Education-EasyPost rider off the front, and one off the back. Stefan De Bod attacked, while Mikkel Honoré crashed almost immediately after the flag drop.

Stage eight begins (Image credit: Getty Images) 152km to go: We're underway for another day's racing at the Giro d'Italia. I'm expecting a fierce battle for the breakaway here.

The riders have just rolled out of Spoleto. We'll have 15 minutes of neutralised riding before the stage officially starts.

It's no surprise to learn that Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) is a non-starter today. The Frenchman was mummified in bandages during yesterday's time trial, after he crashed on stage five. 🇮🇹 #GirodItaliaUnfortunately we have to report that Christophe Laporte will not start today. He never fully recovered after his crash in stage 5. Together with the team, it was decided to take the necessary rest. Get well soon, champ 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/GNLEPWcHfkMay 11, 2024

Since nobody asked, here's my prediction for the stage. I think it's going to be a day for the breakaway. Whenever there's a climbing day after an ITT, I always like to look at the previous day's results to see who, by my reckoning, 'was saving the legs'. I'm looking at riders like Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), two seasoned climbers, who won't trouble the GC contenders. My pick for victory, though, is 20-year-old Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè).

Here are some of the key times for today's stage, all in BST: Roll out: 11:30

Race start: 11:45

Expected finish: 16:00 If they're on a decent pace, the riders should hit the foot of the final climb around 15:20.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The Prati di Tivo hasn't featured at the Giro d'Italia since 1975. In recent years, though, we have seen it hosting finales in other Italian stage races. The last rider to win on the climb's slopes was Alexey Lutsenko, doing so on stage three of the Giro d'Abruzzo last month. Perhaps more significantly, though, is that Tadej Pogačar is very familiar with the climb. He took victory on it at Tirreno-Adriatico in 2021, a race he went on to win overall.