Giro d'Italia stage 8 live: Chaotic fight for breakaway ahead of summit finish

Will Tadej Pogačar attack again? Or is it a day for the breakaway?

Tom Davidson
By
last updated

Giro d'Italia stage 8 profile

Hello, and welcome to our live blog of stage eight of the Giro d'Italia

119km to go: Three riders have gone clear: Romian Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL), Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost). Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) is about to join them. 

120km to go: Here's a look at some of the riders currently in the breakaway. 

125km to go: Julian Alaphilippe is trying to drive a move off the front of the breakaway, again. He's got Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his wheel.

127km to go: Of the 30-odd riders in the breakaway, Bardet is the best placed on the GC. He trails Pogačar by five minutes and 23 seconds. 

It's a beautiful day in Italy. Let's hope, for Luke Plapp's sake, it doesn't rain. 

129km to go: The leading trio is no more. We're back to having a mega group off the front. There's about 30 of them. Some of the key names include: Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL). 

Riders at the Giro d'Italia

132km to go: Riders keep shooting out of the peloton to try and get to the breakaway. There's a long categorised climb coming up – 16.3km in length – so things might calm down then.  

134km to go: Marcellusi has joined the leading duo, making, you guessed it, a trio. 

139km to go: The gap to the leading duo is now 40 seconds to the breakaway. Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) is trying to bridge across, as is Martin Marcellusi (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè).

144km to go: The peloton is back together. There are two riders with a small gap: Ewen Costiou (Arkéa B&B Hôtels) and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost). 

145km to go: The race today started immediately onto an uncategorised climb, and it is laying waste to the peloton. A gruppetto has already formed, less than 7km into the day. 

147km to go: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) is being very active. Sensing the mega group is doomed, the Frenchman is trying to break away from the breakaway. 

148km to go: There's a mega group trying to break away now, probably more than 30 riders. There's no chance UAE Team Emirates will let this loose.  

150km to go: A group is trying to go clear, led by Mattia Bais (Polti-Kometa), but the peloton is patrolling the moves. 

151km to go: There's an EF Education-EasyPost rider off the front, and one off the back. Stefan De Bod attacked, while Mikkel Honoré crashed almost immediately after the flag drop.

Stage eight begins

The riders have just rolled out of Spoleto. We'll have 15 minutes of neutralised riding before the stage officially starts. 

It's no surprise to learn that Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) is a non-starter today. The Frenchman was mummified in bandages during yesterday's time trial, after he crashed on stage five. 

Since nobody asked, here's my prediction for the stage. 

Here are some of the key times for today's stage, all in BST:  

Tadej Pogacar on the Prati di Tivo

Let's start by unpacking today's route. 

