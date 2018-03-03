Mark Stewart takes points race bronze at track worlds

Another medal for Great Britain on day three as Mark Stewart grabs a bronze in a brutal points race. Australia's four strong squad gets their first gold through Cameron Meyer.

A bronze medal in the points race on day three made up for missing out on the team pursuit for Mark Stewart. The Scot survived a brutal points race, dominated by Australia’s Cameron Meyer who took his fifth title, and held on for third place in the final sprint.

Stewart put his own team pursuit aspirations on hold ten days before the championships after regular dental work to remove and abscess finally took it’s toll. “I couldn’t keep up with the [now] team pursuit world champions. It just wasn’t happening.” He said. “I had one too many shocking track sessions. I put my hands up and said right I’ll focus on the bunch races.

“I’m devastated that I’m not world champion. But now I get to train with the team pursuit world champions and I can’t wait.”

Stewart is in a group of ten riders currently vying for a position on the team pursuit squad. That number will start coming down the closer it gets to Tokyo 2020, but then there’s the likes of Jon Dibben or Owain Doull who may chose to come back in to the track team. “I love the competition. it’s only going to make me better and help drive my training. We’re going to have to ride faster than 3-50 to win the next Olympics”

Elinor Barker missed out on a medal in the women’s omnium after a crash in the elimination race wrecked her chances. She’d won the tempo race earlier in the day, but got taken out when the Canadian and Chinese riders came together and caused Barker to crash. “I think I’ve been through four sets of wheels, three skin suits and two visors. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of a day.” She said afterwards.

“I am disappointed. The opportunity to ride in an omnium at a world championships doesn’t come around very often when you’re in Great Britain,” she said.

“I’m really, really lucky I got the opportunity and disappointed because I don’t feel like I’m riding my best this week. The opportunity came now rather than a time when I could go well. I think I’ve done well given I’ve had some bad luck”

In the men’s sprint, Britain’s Ryan Owens and Jack Carlin continued their impressive run of form moving comfortably through the rounds to make the quarterfinals that run the next day.