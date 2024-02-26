Zwift leak: Is track racing coming to your smart trainer?

Virtual cycling platform Zwift might be about to release its first velodrome map, leaked screenshots suggest.

The images, shared by users on Zwift’s forum page, appear to show an avatar of the company’s CEO, Eric Min, riding alone on a virtual wooden track.

The map appears nestled in Watopia, and is titled ‘Velodrome 500m’, implying it is twice the size of a standard 250m Olympic track.

For years, Zwift users have been calling for a velodrome within the platform, which is already loaded with climbs and road routes. In 2020, Min said that a track map would take time to develop, and would only come once steering had been introduced into gameplay.

"You know, the thing about the velodrome is you need steering," the CEO told Zwiftcast. "I think once you have steering, then I think it opens up the possibility, because without steering it’s just not fun.

"A running track is different. But I would say, once we nail the steering, then the velodrome - or our version of a velodrome - could be pretty interesting.

"I would like it but I think you need the steering because then you can play with the effects, like how hard you steer could drive [coming down the banking]. To me, that would be fun."

Last June, Zwift solved the steering conundrum with its £99 ($99) Zwift Play controllers. These small devices attach to the inside of a rider’s handlebars, and feature paddles to change direction and brake.

"From launch, Zwifters will be able to steer in events and in freeride mode, allowing rides to clip every apex," a press release read. Now, it seems they might be able to ride on a track, too.

A velodrome map in Zwift would open up a realm of new training and racing opportunities. With drafting already a feature in the app, users could compete in bunch events, such as a points or scratch race, conserving energy within the group to use in the sprints.

Some users might also like to try their hand at pursuiting, or attempt a virtual Hour Record. Track sprinting, particularly when paired with a Wattbike, could also make a fun addition to the platform.

It is uncertain at this stage when, if at all, a velodrome map will be released. Asked by Cycling Weekly for more clarity on the leaked screenshots, a Zwift spokesperson elusively replied: "Must have been a glitch in the matrix!"