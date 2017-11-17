Go Pro Hero 5 Black is on sale right now for just £260

4K filming and a 12 mega pixel camera on the cheap

The excellent Go Pro Hero 5 action camera (certified refurbishment) is on sale on eBay for just £260, as part of the Black Friday cycling deals.

Go Pros are known for being an expensive piece of kit, but their picture and filming quality are second to none.

Buy now: Go Pro Hero 5 Black at eBay for £260

We’ve ridden with this camera and can attest to its top quality performance – it’s a seriously good piece of kit.

The picture quality is the best of any action camera we’ve ridden with, and its capable of shooting in 4K quality, as well as capturing 12 mega-pixel photos – with excellent image stabilisation to boot. It’s waterproof up to 33 metres without housing which helps keep the weight down, too.

Black Friday has well and truly begun, which makes now the perfect time to cash in on any upgrades or gifts you’ve been wanted to buy. Finally, the Go Pro Hero 6 was released a few months ago, causing a drop in the price of the excellent Hero 5 model.

While this is a refurbished camera, it is done to the best quality finish and eBay quotes “all GoPro certified refurbished cameras have passed a rigorous testing process in a GoPro purpose built refurb facility”.

It continues, “lenses have been cleaned and the software reset – Item comes reboxed in official GoPro refurbished packaging – 12 month GoPro warranty is included.”

Just because its a refurb, doesn’t mean you’re losing out on parts. This deal includes a starter kit of brand new battery, adhesive mounts and accessories.