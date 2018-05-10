Limar launches Air Pro Volcanic helmet

Helmet used by Astana team for the Etna stage of the Giro

Limar says that it’s brought forward the launch of the new Air Pro helmet, originally planned for the Tour de France, to this stage of the Giro d’Italia to satisfy the demands of Astana’s riders.

The new Air Pro incorporates carbon fibre into the side ribs of the shell, which Limar says allows it to meet its safety, aerodynamics and ventilation objectives. It says that it wind tunnel tested the design at Magny Cours in France, as well as using computational simulations.

The carbon fibre content allowed it to reduce the thickness of the lateral ribs, for improved airflow and aerodynamics. It found that the shape of the longitudinal ribs reduced air pressure over the helmet and hence drag. In addition, Limar says that the Air Pro’s extended tail helps prevent turbulence at the rear of the helmet.

Limar says that the Air Pro is 20% more aero efficient than its Ultralight helmet, with claimed benefits of up to 1 second over 10km. In addition, it says that it’s developed a new Air Fit retention system, designed to be compact, thin and light. There are 20 vents and eight longitudinal channels to move air over the head –useful on the Giro’s long, hot climbs.

It’s Limar’s second new helmet this year, with the Air Speed launched in January put to good effect by the Astana team on the heads of Miguel Angel Lopez and Michael Valgren amongst others already this season.

Limar offers the Air Pro in sizes Medium and Large, with claimed weights of 230g and 270g respectively.