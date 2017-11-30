This just in: A seriously bling Cervélo S3 and Garmin’s new Vector 3 power meter pedals

Another sneak peek at a selection of the products that have landed through our door here at Cycling Weekly

Some of the latest and greatest kit to land through the Cycling Weekly doors that we just can’t wait to use.

Cervélo S3

As per Cervélo’s bike hierarchy, the S3 sits in the Canadian brand’s aero category, but is a touch less aggressive than the Cervélo S5 – the bike that the Dimension-Data team, and Mark Cavendish, prefer to use.

Our particular model comes with SRAM Red eTap with HRD disc brakes, a Formula One-esque groupset. The wheels are the incredibly luxurious Enve SES 5.6 disc wheels, while the saddle is Fizik and the bar and stem are of Cervélo’s own making. It all comes wrapped up in the cool looking Dimension-Data colours.

Garmin Vector 3

These are red hot through the door, and we can’t wait to get out on them. There’s a lot going on with these newly updated models. For starters, the pods are gone, as are the torquing requirements when fitting the pedals. Also improved is the accuracy, with Garmin now claiming that the pedals have an accuracy of +/- 1%.

These are the Vector 3 models, but also available are the Vector 3s, slightly less expensive, but not capable of the same level of detail. We’re looking forward to rating both there accuracy, and also their durability over the horrid winter months.

We’re yet to be able to get out and ride them, but so far we’ve been impressed by just how light they are for pedals jammed full of tech – just 323g. Also impressive is the claimed battery life of 120 hours, although that is a decrease from the Garmin Vector 2 pedals.

Fizik R1 Knit

This summer, knitted shoes took the cycling world by storm when both Giro and Fizik released a pair at the same time.

These particular models are from the latter, and they come with the company’s flagship technology. This includes Fizik’s Infinito closure system, which has more contact points and, according to the brand, provides a much closer fit.

The purpose of the knitted material is to make a more breathable, better ventilated shoe that’ll keep the rider’s feet cooler.

Buy now: Fizik R1 Knit at Sigma Sports for £349

Cateye Volt 500XC

Sitting at the top end of Cateye’s more compact XC range of bike lights, the Volt 500XC should give plenty of light for commuting in a lower profile unit that’s easy to attach to the bars with its integrated, swivelling rubber strap.

Right now it’s £10 off at Evans Cycles.

Buy now: Cateye Volt 500XC from Evans Cycles for £39.49

Gore Power Windstopper long sleeve jersey

Buy now: Gore Power Windstopper long sleeve jersey for £89.99 from Chain Reaction Cycles

Making use of Gore’s technical fabric expertise, the Power Windstopper is more than a jersey and should have enough wind resistance to punch above its weight – which is light – on cooler rides. We’ll have to see just how low it can go, temperature-wise, and still be comfortable.