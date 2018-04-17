Miguel Angel Lopez’s custom coloured Argon 18 Gallium Pro is a cosmic work of art

Astana rider's race bike gets a cosmic finish

Astana rider Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez is the recipient of this colourful custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro as his race bike for the 2018 season, debuting it at the Tour of the Alps this week.

The multi-coloured bike is the result of a collaboration between the brand’s art director Alexandre Saint-Jalm and Colourburn Studio as part of the Argon 18 “in-experimentation hub.”

The special cosmic themed Gallium Pro gets a darker top side, with the top tube and top of the forks being blue, before fading downwards through red and eventually ending in a yellow gold colour at the bottom. It’s an awesome use of blended colours that change depending on the light.

The bike has “Astana” written on the drive side chainstay and Gallium Pro on the top tube. Even better, down by the bottom bracket Lopez’s name is printed in a cube shape.

You can see Argon 18’s original tweet here:

In terms of its components, the bike is rolling on Corima 32mm WS+ carbon wheels. The tan side wall tyres match the yellow paint job on the frame perfectly. The groupset is a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Di2 mode but partnered with a FSA K-Force chainset and power meter. FSA also takes care of the bars and seatpost.

Lopez’s Superman nickname is well earned, having won two stages of the Vuelta España as well as the Tour de Suisse GC overall in 2017. In reality, that nickname comes from the fact Lopez was stabbed in the leg when he was just 16 as thieves tried to wrestle his bike away from him.

This year Lopez will be targeting the Giro d’Italia in May and the Vuelta in August.