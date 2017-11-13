Tech of the week: women’s bikes, pro bikes, lights and solid tyres

This week, we’ve been looking at women’s bikes, and fitting lights and solid tyres for winter

Women’s bikes and pro bikes

We’ve had a look this week at the bike ridden by National Hill Climb champion, Joscelin Lowden. It’s got an interesting mix of components, including a double ring chainset, but no front mech, all bolted onto a Planet X frame borrowed from her brother.

We’ve also been running our eye over the cream of the crop of 2018 women’s road bike models, with video spec checks of five of our favourites, and told you what you should be looking out for when choosing a women’s bike.

And check out our pick of the best looking pro bikes of the 2017 season, including Mark Cavendish’s Cervélo S5 with its 10g custom paint job. We’ve also had a look at the Lotto-Soudal pro team’s jerseys for the up-coming season, which have some subtle changes from the 2017 kit.

Lights, a test Colnago and Black Friday deals

Closer to home. we’ve given you our pick of the front and rear lights that we’ve tested this season.

We’ve also shown you how to fit solid tyres to your bike this week, with a series of hints and tips from a bike shop mechanic.

Just in for test this week are Colnago’s new aero bike, the V2-R as well as lots of winter clothing. We’ve told you what we’ll be reviewing in the next few weeks in this week’s Midweek Most Wanted.

Don’t forget to watch November’s Tech of the Month video with the Festka Scalatore climber’s bike, DT Swiss disc brake carbon clinchers, Specialized’s latest shoes and the Blaze Laserlight.

With Black Friday just around the corner, we’ve got our pick of deals from Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles and the other big on-line retailers as well as deals on cycle clothing and on helmets. And we’ve got some Christmas gift suggestions for cyclists too.

And there are yet more deals in yesterday’s Sunday Trading.