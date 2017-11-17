Zwift has just hiked its prices by more than 60 per cent, and lots of users really aren’t happy

Increase from £7.99 to £12.99 per month seems to have upset a few people

A month after Strava’s new look and features didn’t exactly go down a storm on social media, Zwift users have taken to Twitter in annoyance over a price hike by the virtual training platform.

After being free for its first year, Zwift introduced an £7.99 monthly fee back in October 2015, and two years on has upped its prices to £12.99 a month – an increase of 62 per cent.

>>> 38-year-old who turned pro after impressing on Zwift earns new contract at Canyon-SRAM

The good news for existing users is that they will be exempt from the price hike for the next 12 months, but anyone new signing up will have to pay the increased rate straight away.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was quickly full of disgruntled Zwifters, many keen to voice their displeasure with the price increase, and a few calling for other pricing options.

Zwift CEO Erin Min justified the pricing increase by pointing to recent expansions in the Zwift virtual world and increased staffing costs to continue development.

“The price increase reflects an improvement to infrastructure and an expansion of the Zwift experience, top to bottom. We’re rolling out new platforms (Apple TV and Android), new functions (group workouts, flexible training plans, running), and new worlds,” Min said. “Users are not going to be paying more money for the same old Zwift.

“As to the size of the price increase, it’s important for Zwift to offer all these new features on a tight time-frame so that our community can reap the benefits in the near term rather than 6-12 months from now.

“A more significant price increase allows us to roll out new product on an accelerated schedule so Zwift’s versatility and value is growing by leaps and bounds rather than by dribs and drabs.”

However there were plenty of people who were more happy with the change, saying that even with the increased cost, Zwift offered good value for money.

Will you still be shelling out the extra five quid a month, or will you be looking for alternative options for you turbo training fix.