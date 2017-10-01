Esteban Chaves’s season ends after fracturing shoulder blade

Colombian Esteban Chaves will miss Il Lombardia after fracturing his shoulder blade in a crash at Giro dell’Emilia in Italy

Esteban Chaves has been forced to end his 2017 season early after fracturing his right shoulder blade as a result of a crash during the Giro dell’Emilia in Italy on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Colombian spent the night in hospital as a precaution after sustaining what his Orica-Scott team called a “heavy hit to the head” when he crashed in the final 10km of the race. Brain scans were clear but X-rays revealed the shoulder blade fracture.

Chaves will now miss Il Lombardia on Saturday, October 7, and will not be able to defend his 2016 win in the prestigious race.

“This is not how I wanted to finish my 2017 season, especially without the opportunity to return to Lombardia after such special memories last year, but this is the way it is and we now focus on the recovery and next season,” said Chaves.

“It’s just a bone and there are much bigger challenges in life, we are lucky. We will return from this and I’m looking forward to a new year in 2018.”

Orica-Scott doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said that Chaves will have to recuperate for over two weeks, but that he will make a full recovery ahead of next season.

“It’s not necessary for an operation on this type of fracture, but he will require approximately 15 days’ rest with his right arm immobilised before some therapy to re-strengthen the region,” said Beltemacchi.

“It will finish his 2017 early, but will not have an effect on his 2018 preparations.”

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) won the Giro dell’Emilia ahead of team-mate Vincenzo Nibali, with Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) in third.