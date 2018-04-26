Team Sunweb reveal the seven riders who will support Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d’Italia

Only two survivors from the domestiques who helped Dumoulin to victory in 2017

Team Sunweb have revealed their Giro d’Italia line-up, unveiling the seven riders who will line up alongside Tom Dumoulin as he tries to successfully defend his pink jersey.

Dumoulin is joined by only two of the riders who supported him to success in last year’s Giro, with key mountain domestiques Chad Haga and Laurens Ten Dam making the cut, but there is no space for Dumoulin’s right-hand man from 2017 Simon Geschke as he continues to find form after suffering a broken collarbone earlier in the season.

22-year-old Sam Oomen, who could be the next Dutch GC contender after Dumoulin, will make his second Grand Tour appearance after taking part in the Vuelta a España last year, and the team is completed with Chris Hamilton, Roy Curvers, and Louis Vervaeke.

“We go into the 101st Giro with similar targets to last year; looking for a GC result with Tom,” explained team coach Marc Reef. “Lining up as defending champions will bring special dynamics into both the team and the race, and we will be prepared for that.

“Fighting for a GC result is entirely different in comparison to a stage success focus – everybody in the team needs to be completely focused for three weeks in-a-row, which is very demanding for all. We learned a lot from last year and we will bring this experience into the mix for this edition.”

“Tom, Sam and Louis have been on a team altitude camp at Sierra Nevada to put in final training efforts and once again, video recons and analyses of data from the key stages will beneficial in preparing our guys for what’s coming.

“On paper the course is even tougher than last year, with more climbing and fewer time trial kilometres, and we are expecting a really challenging three weeks.

“Our Giro squad selection is made based on the characteristics of the course with the right balance between talented climbers and our experienced captains. We head to Israel with a strong and confident squad and we look forward to getting the Giro started.”

Team Sunweb line-up for Giro d’Italia

Roy Curvers (NED)

Laurens ten Dam (NED)

Tom Dumoulin (NED)

Chad Haga (USA)

Chris Hamilton (AUS)

Lennard Hofstede (NED)

Sam Oomen (NED)

Louis Vervaeke (BEL)