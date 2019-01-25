Giro d’Italia start list: confirmed list of teams for the 2019 race

Organisers have announced the wildcard teams who will be taking part in this year's edition

The 2019 edition of the Giro d’Italia will feature an impressive seven summit finishes and three time trials. Organisers have now released the full list of teams who will ride this year’s edition, with the race kicking off in Bologna on May 11 until June 2.

All 18 WorldTour teams are automatically included in the start list for Grand Tours, with outfits still confirming their line-ups.

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin, winner of the Giro in 2017, has made the surprise announcement that he will target the Italian Grand Tour again in 2019.

Dumoulin rode both the Giro and the Tour de France last year, finishing second in both races.

While many believe Dumoulin should exclusively target the Tour this year, the Dutchman has opted for the Giro because of the additional individual time trial kilometres.

But he is also expected to ride the Tour after the Giro.

Team Sky have announced they will be backing their outstanding youngster Egan Bernal as team leader at the Giro.

Bernal was a revelation in 2018, winning a handful of stage races and riding his first three-week race, the Tour de France.

But winner of last year’s Tour de France, Geraint Thomas could also ride the Giro d’Italia.

All eighteen UCI WorldTour teams receive automatic invites – and organisers RCS​ ​Sport​ ​has selected four wildcard teams to feature.

The Israel Cycling Academy has gained an invite. The other three winners in the wildcard competition are Italian pro-conti teams Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani–CSF and Nippo-Vini Fantini- Faizanè.

Giro d’Italia route 2019

Giro d’Italia 2019 teams

WorldTour teams

Team Sunweb (GER)

Ag2r La Mondiale (FRA)

Astana (KAZ)

Bahrain-Merida (BRN)

CCC Team (POL)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

Lotto-Soudal (BEL)

Mitchelton-Scott (AUS)

Movistar (ESP)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL)

Dimension Data (RSA)

EF Education First (USA)

Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Team Sky (GBR)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Wildcards

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (ITA)

Bardiani-CSF (ITA)

Israel Cycling Academy (ISR)

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè (ITA)