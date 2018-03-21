Tour de Yorkshire 2018 start list: Six WorldTour squads headline men’s team selection

Holdsworth Pro Racing awarded place in debut year but no place for Team Wiggins
Six WorldTour teams will head to the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire on May 3-6, with seven Pro Continental teams, six Continental teams and the Great Britain National Team making up the 20 squads. The same total of teams has also been selected for the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire.
Team Sky are among the WorldTour squads heading to the British race, with Astana, BMC Racing, Dimension Data, Katusha-Alpecin and Sunweb the other top tier teams participating. Irish squad Aqua Blue Sport have been selected among the Pro Continental teams.
Six British teams have been included in the Continental slots, with Canyon Eisberg, Holdsworth Pro Racing, JLT Condor, Madison Genesis Team, One Pro Cycling and Vitus Pro Cycling taking to the start. Holdsworth have been given a space at the Tour de France legacy event in their debut year, while Team Wiggins have been left out for a second consecutive year.
The men’s Tour de Yorkshire has gained an extra stage this year, with four days running from Thursday to Sunday. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) won the three-day event last year, taking victory on the final stage to Sheffield.
The Women’s Tour de Yorkshire also has an extra day, turning from a one-day race to a two-day stage race on May 3-4.
Twenty teams will feature in the inaugural two-day edition, including Boels-Dolmans, Canyon-Sram, Sunweb, Wiggle-High5 and Ale Cipollini. Defending champion Lizzie Deignan won’t take to the start after announcing she will have a year away from the sport to give birth to her first child.
Tour de Yorkshire 2018 teams
WorldTour
Astana Pro Team
BMC Racing Team
Team Dimension Data
Team Katusha Alpecin
Team Sky
Team Sunweb
Pro Continental
Aqua Blue Sport
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
Direct Energie
Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
Rally Cycling
Vital Concept
Continental
Canyon Eisberg
Holdsworth Pro Racing
JLT Condor
Madison Genesis Team
One Pro Cycling
Vitus Pro Cycling
National team
Great Britain National Team
Women’s Tour de Yorkshire 2018 teams
Ale Cipollini
Bepink
Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
Boompods EDCO NRG
Canyon // Sram Racing
Trek Drops
Experza-Footlogix
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
Hitec Products – Birk Sport
Sport Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport
Movistar Team Women Team
Torelli – Brother
Parkhotel Valekenburg
Storey Racing
Great Britain National Team
Team OnForm
Team Sunweb
Team Jadan Weldtite
Wiggle High5
WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team