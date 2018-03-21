Tour de Yorkshire 2018 start list: Six WorldTour squads headline men’s team selection

Holdsworth Pro Racing awarded place in debut year but no place for Team Wiggins

Six WorldTour teams will head to the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire on May 3-6, with seven Pro Continental teams, six Continental teams and the Great Britain National Team making up the 20 squads. The same total of teams has also been selected for the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Sky are among the WorldTour squads heading to the British race, with Astana, BMC Racing, Dimension Data, Katusha-Alpecin and Sunweb the other top tier teams participating. Irish squad Aqua Blue Sport have been selected among the Pro Continental teams.

Six British teams have been included in the Continental slots, with Canyon Eisberg, Holdsworth Pro Racing, JLT Condor, Madison Genesis Team, One Pro Cycling and Vitus Pro Cycling taking to the start. Holdsworth have been given a space at the Tour de France legacy event in their debut year, while Team Wiggins have been left out for a second consecutive year.

The men’s Tour de Yorkshire has gained an extra stage this year, with four days running from Thursday to Sunday. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) won the three-day event last year, taking victory on the final stage to Sheffield.

The Women’s Tour de Yorkshire also has an extra day, turning from a one-day race to a two-day stage race on May 3-4.

Twenty teams will feature in the inaugural two-day edition, including Boels-Dolmans, Canyon-Sram, Sunweb, Wiggle-High5 and Ale Cipollini. Defending champion Lizzie Deignan won’t take to the start after announcing she will have a year away from the sport to give birth to her first child.

Tour de Yorkshire 2018 teams

WorldTour

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

Team Dimension Data

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Pro Continental

Aqua Blue Sport

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Direct Energie

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

Rally Cycling

Vital Concept

Continental

Canyon Eisberg

Holdsworth Pro Racing

JLT Condor

Madison Genesis Team

One Pro Cycling

Vitus Pro Cycling

National team

Great Britain National Team

Women’s Tour de Yorkshire 2018 teams

Ale Cipollini

Bepink

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Boompods EDCO NRG

Canyon // Sram Racing

Trek Drops

Experza-Footlogix

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Sport Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport

Movistar Team Women Team

Torelli – Brother

Parkhotel Valekenburg

Storey Racing

Great Britain National Team

Team OnForm

Team Sunweb

Team Jadan Weldtite

Wiggle High5

WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team