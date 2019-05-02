Tour de Yorkshire 2019 live TV guide

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to watching the Tour de Yorkshire (May 2-5), with both ITV4 and Eurosport showing live coverage backed up with highlights for those that missed it.

ITV4 has extensive live action, showing almost the entire stage on each of the four days of the men’s race, as well as live coverage of the women’s race, which precedes the men’s stages on Friday and Saturday (May 3-4) this year.

ITV have their usual hour-long highlights spot at 8pm each day, except Sunday when it moves to 10pm.

Eurosport has live action from both of the women’s stages, with catch up viewing of the men’s stages in the evening, as well as highlights packages each evening and replays if you’re keen to get up for 6.15am.

Live viewing from the men’s stages is a little bit less reliable, with footage from the Tour of Romandy occasionally disrupting play.

>>> Tour de Yorkshire 2018: Latest news, reports and race info

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Please note that broadcast times may be subject to change. Times quoted are UK time.



Thursday, May 2

13.00-17.45, Men’s stage one LIVE, ITV4

20.00-21.00, Men’s stage one highlights, ITV4

20.00-21.30, Men’s stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

23.30-00.00, Men’s stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

Friday, May 3

6.15-7.45, Stage one replay, Eurosport 2

09.00-13.00, Women’s stage one LIVE, ITV4

11.00-13.00, Women’s stage one, LIVE, Eurosport 2

13.00-14.00, Replay, Eurosport 2

14.30-18.15, Men’s stage two LIVE, ITV4

20.00-22.30, Men’s stage two, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Highlights, ITV4

23.30-00.30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Saturday, May 5

6.15-7.45, Replay, Eurosport 2

9.00-13.15, Women’s stage two LIVE, ITV 4

13.45-15.00, Women’s stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

14.15-18.15, Men’s stage three LIVE, ITV4

20.00-22.30, Men’s stage three, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Highlights, ITV4

23.30-00.30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Sunday, May 6

6.15-7.45, Replay, Eurosport 2

12.30-17.30, Men’s stage four LIVE, ITV4

20.00-21.30, Men’s stage four, Eurosport 2

22.00-23.00, Men’s stage four highlights, ITV4

22.30-00.30, Men’s stage four highlights, Eurosport 2

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @letouryorkshire

Official website: www.letour.yorkshire.com