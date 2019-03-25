Team Wiggins to ride Tour de Yorkshire after two year snub

The team will line up alongside WorldTour outfits, including Team Sky making their Ineos debut
The Tour de Yorkshire has announced the teams that will be lining up for its four day men’s race and two day women’s event.
The men’s peloton will finally include riders from Team Wiggins Le Col, after two consecutive years of failing to make the selection.
The outfit wasn’t listed in 2018 or 2017. The team’s sports director Simon Cope told us in 2017: “It’s very disappointing and it is very much a surprise… I do feel that with the riders we have got, we would have been a top-10 contender in the GC, all things going well.”
Other continental teams listed for the Yorkshire race, taking place between May 2 and 5, include Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes and Masison Genesis.
Canyon tasted success in Yorkshire in 2018, with Harry Tanfield – now riding for Katusha Alpecin – winning the opening stage.
There will be four UCI WorldTour teams, Team Sky – making their debut as Team Ineos – CCC Team, Team Dimension Data and Team Katusha Alpecin.
The women’s race will use the same routes as the men’s event this year, albeit only two stages long.
Teams include that of defending champion, Megan Guanier, plus Mitchelton Scott, which hosts 2018 Women’s World Tour winner and current leader Annemiek van Vleuten.
There’s also a host of British registered teams, such as Storey Racing, Drops and Brother UK Tifosi p/b On Form.
Tour de Yorkshire 2019: men’s teams
UCI WorldTour Teams:
CCC Team
Team Dimension Data
Team Katusha Alpecin
Team Sky (Team Ineos)
Professional Continental Pro Teams:
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
Rally UHC Cycling
Direct Energie
RiwalReadynez Cycling Team
Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
Vital Concept – B&B Hotels
Hagens Berman Axeon
Manzana Postobon Team
Continental Teams:
Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
Team Wiggins Le Col
Madison Genesis
Ribble Pro Cycling
Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
National Team:
Great Britain National Team
Tour de Yorkshire 2019: women’s teams
The Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, taking place on May 3 and May 4, will feature 19 teams, including defending champions Boels-Dolmans.
Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
Parkhotel Valkenburg
Mitchelton Scott
Ale Cipolini
CCC-Liv
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futurscope
Trek-Segafredo
Bigla
Team Sunweb
Hitec Products-Birk Sport
Canyon-SRAM Racing
Drops
WND Rotor Pro Cycling
Brother UK Tifosi p/b On Form
Valcar Cyclance Cycling
Storey Racing
Movistar Women’s Team
Great Britain National Team
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank