Team Wiggins to ride Tour de Yorkshire after two year snub

The team will line up alongside WorldTour outfits, including Team Sky making their Ineos debut

The Tour de Yorkshire has announced the teams that will be lining up for its four day men’s race and two day women’s event.

The men’s peloton will finally include riders from Team Wiggins Le Col, after two consecutive years of failing to make the selection.

The outfit wasn’t listed in 2018 or 2017. The team’s sports director Simon Cope told us in 2017: “It’s very disappointing and it is very much a surprise… I do feel that with the riders we have got, we would have been a top-10 contender in the GC, all things going well.”

Other continental teams listed for the Yorkshire race, taking place between May 2 and 5, include Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes and Masison Genesis.

Canyon tasted success in Yorkshire in 2018, with Harry Tanfield – now riding for Katusha Alpecin – winning the opening stage.

There will be four UCI WorldTour teams, Team Sky – making their debut as Team Ineos – CCC Team, Team Dimension Data and Team Katusha Alpecin.

The women’s race will use the same routes as the men’s event this year, albeit only two stages long.

Teams include that of defending champion, Megan Guanier, plus Mitchelton Scott, which hosts 2018 Women’s World Tour winner and current leader Annemiek van Vleuten.

There’s also a host of British registered teams, such as Storey Racing, Drops and Brother UK Tifosi p/b On Form.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019: men’s teams

UCI WorldTour Teams:

CCC Team

Team Dimension Data

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sky (Team Ineos)

Professional Continental Pro Teams:

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Rally UHC Cycling

Direct Energie

RiwalReadynez Cycling Team

Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

Vital Concept – B&B Hotels

Hagens Berman Axeon

Manzana Postobon Team

Continental Teams:

Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes

Team Wiggins Le Col

Madison Genesis

Ribble Pro Cycling

Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK

Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling

National Team:

Great Britain National Team

Tour de Yorkshire 2019: women’s teams

The Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, taking place on May 3 and May 4, will feature 19 teams, including defending champions Boels-Dolmans.

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Mitchelton Scott

Ale Cipolini

CCC-Liv

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futurscope

Trek-Segafredo

Bigla

Team Sunweb

Hitec Products-Birk Sport

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Drops

WND Rotor Pro Cycling

Brother UK Tifosi p/b On Form

Valcar Cyclance Cycling

Storey Racing

Movistar Women’s Team

Great Britain National Team

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank