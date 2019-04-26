Tour de Yorkshire route 2019: maps and profiles of every stage

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire will take place from May 2-5, with the route taking in more of the now-iconic roads of Britain’s cycling heartland.

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire route will take in eight host locations including Halifax, Barnsley, Doncaster and Leeds.

It will also be a chance for pros to test out the 2019 World Championships course, which will be held on the same roads as stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire.

For the first time ever, the two-day Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race will feature exactly the same route as stages two and three of the men’s race.

Tour de Y0rkshire 2019 route

Here are full details of every stage of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019:

Stage one: Doncaster – Selby (178.5km) – May 2

The opening stage of the race will be a 178.5km run from Doncaster to Selby.

Riders will set off from South Yorkshire and head north, before turning east and skirting Hull.

It’s then a run north, before turning back east into the finish at Selby.

Just one climb on the opening day, the 1.9km long Côte de Baggaby Hill, which averages 4.6 per cent.

The stage is very likely to be a sprint finish, with a mostly flat route.

Stage two and women’s stage one: Barnsley – Bedale (132km) – May 3

This stage has the potential to draw in some big names from the professional peloton, as it takes on some of the same roads as the 2019 World Championships route.

Setting off from Barnsley, the 132km stage heads north-east to Pontefract, then round Leeds onto Leathley.

There the peloton will take on the first of five new climbs on this year’s route – the Côte de Lindley.

From there it’s on to Harrogate, where riders have the chance to tackle the exact same circuit being used in the Worlds road race.

Tour de Yorkshire organisers have added an intermediate sprint along Parliament Street where the Worlds finish line will be, giving riders a unique chance to recce the course under race conditions.

The stage then continues north to Ripon and onto Bedale for a predicted bunch sprint.

This route will also be the exact same setting for stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race .

Stage three and women’s stage two: Bridlington – Scarborough (132km) – May 4

Heading out of Bridlington, riders will take on the North York Moors National Park over 132km.

The Côte de Silpho follows, then the opening intermediate sprint at Harwood Dale.

After heading north, the route follows a 52km loop just after Flyingfales.

Passing through Robin Hood’s Bay, the peloton then hit the Côte de Hooks House Farm, then on to Whitby.

Spectacular views will then follow on the approach to Sansend, where the Côte de Lythe Bank awaits.

After summiting that climb, the Côtes de Grosmont and Ugglebarnby are just 7km apart.

It will be a fast finish down into Scarborough, where the race wil head around the castle walls and on to the finish along North Bay.

This will also be the final day of racing for the women’s peloton.

Stage four: Halifax – Leeds (175km) – May 5

The final day will be decisive as the peloton heads into the home of the famous literary Brönte family.

Haworth’s cobbles streets will feature again but the real climbing follows on the Côte de Goose Eye.

Onto Craven, the next classified climb is the Côte de Barden Moore.

It’s then over to the Yorkshire Dales National Park, where riders will sprint it out for intermediate points.

The Côte de Park rash follows, before a descent into Middleham.

After that the next climb is the Côte de Greenhow Hill and the final categorised climb will be Otley Chevin.

The race then sweeps into the outskirts of Leeds for one last intermediate sprint, before the finish in the centre of the city.

Chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, Sir Gary Verity, said: “We’re blessed with such a diversity of landscapes here in Yorkshire to create such challenging and exciting routes and we wanted the parcours to reflect that, showcasing the county in all it’s glory.

“There’s something for everyone – the sprinters will get their chance to shine while the Classics specialists and climbers will also have opportunities to make their mark.

“With the UCI Road World Championships also taking place in Yorkshire next year, we’re expecting our strongest-ever field.

“This will be the only chance the riders get to sample the Harrogate circuit under race conditions before it, and the only chance they get to ride up Parliament Street against the usual flow of traffic.”

Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme said: “Once again, the team at Welcome to Yorkshire have done a tremendous job in designing such a beautiful, challenging and varied route and I am looking forward to seeing how both races play out.

“Including the Harrogate circuit gives the race an added dimension next year and we want The Yorkshire Classic stage of the men’s race to become one of the most anticipated dates on the professional cycling calendar.”