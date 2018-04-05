Tour of California 2018 teams announced

List of teams and selected riders taking part in the 2018 Amgen Tour of California (May 13-19)

The list of men’s and women’s teams taking part in the 2018 Amgen Tour of California has been confirmed by the event’s organiser.

A total of 17 teams have been announced for the men’s race (May 13-19), including 13 squads from the UCI’s top-tier WorldTour.

Among those riders already confirmed for the American stage race are sprinters Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin).

Katusha-Alpecin team director Dmitry Konyshev said: “The Amgen Tour of California attracts top talent, and comes at an important time in our season – it’s the most prestigious race in America, and also serves as a stepping stone to hone our racing lineup and form for the Tour de France in July.”

Among other riders on the provisional list of starters are Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tony Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin), Nielson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

New Zealander George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the 2017 edition of the race.

Meanwhile, 15 teams will take part in the women’s race over May 17-19.

Team Sunweb’s Coryn Rivera is a California local and is one of the top international stars taking part in the 2018 edition.

“The team and I had some great results at the Amgen Tour of California last year and we will be back this year looking to build on that – it’s a fun race in beautiful locations, plus holds a lot of personal meaning for me being in my home state and country,” said Rivera.

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) took the women’s title in 2017.

2018 Amgen Tour of California men’s teams

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

BORA-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team (USA)

Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources (USA)

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Team Dimension Data (RSA)

Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale (USA)

Team Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)

Team LottoNL-Jumbo (Ned)

Team Sky (GBr)

Team Sunweb (Ger)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)

2018 Amgen Tour of California women’s teams

Astana Women’s Team (Ita)

Bepink (Ita)

Canyon-SRAM (Ger)

Hagens Berman Supermint (USA)

Rally Cycing (USA)

Swapit-Agolico (Mex)

Team Illuminate (USA)

Team Sunweb (Ned)

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank (USA)

Trek-Drops (GBr)

Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air

Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)

Wiggle-High5 (GBr)

USA Cycling National Team (USA)