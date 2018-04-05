Tour of California 2018 teams announced

List of teams and selected riders taking part in the 2018 Amgen Tour of California (May 13-19)
The list of men’s and women’s teams taking part in the 2018 Amgen Tour of California has been confirmed by the event’s organiser.
A total of 17 teams have been announced for the men’s race (May 13-19), including 13 squads from the UCI’s top-tier WorldTour.
Among those riders already confirmed for the American stage race are sprinters Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin).
Katusha-Alpecin team director Dmitry Konyshev said: “The Amgen Tour of California attracts top talent, and comes at an important time in our season – it’s the most prestigious race in America, and also serves as a stepping stone to hone our racing lineup and form for the Tour de France in July.”
Among other riders on the provisional list of starters are Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tony Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin), Nielson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).
New Zealander George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the 2017 edition of the race.
Meanwhile, 15 teams will take part in the women’s race over May 17-19.
Team Sunweb’s Coryn Rivera is a California local and is one of the top international stars taking part in the 2018 edition.
“The team and I had some great results at the Amgen Tour of California last year and we will be back this year looking to build on that – it’s a fun race in beautiful locations, plus holds a lot of personal meaning for me being in my home state and country,” said Rivera.
Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) took the women’s title in 2017.
2018 Amgen Tour of California men’s teams
Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
BMC Racing Team (USA)
BORA-Hansgrohe (Ger)
Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team (USA)
Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources (USA)
Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
Quick-Step Floors (Bel)
Rally Cycling (USA)
Team Dimension Data (RSA)
Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale (USA)
Team Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)
Team LottoNL-Jumbo (Ned)
Team Sky (GBr)
Team Sunweb (Ger)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
2018 Amgen Tour of California women’s teams
Astana Women’s Team (Ita)
Bepink (Ita)
Canyon-SRAM (Ger)
Hagens Berman Supermint (USA)
Rally Cycing (USA)
Swapit-Agolico (Mex)
Team Illuminate (USA)
Team Sunweb (Ned)
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank (USA)
Trek-Drops (GBr)
Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)
Wiggle-High5 (GBr)
USA Cycling National Team (USA)