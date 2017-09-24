Watch: Gianni Moscon disqualified from World Championships for taking a tow from team car

Italian finished in 29th place after being aggressive in finale

Active to the very end of the elite men’s road race at the World Championships in Bergen, Gianni Moscon’s 29th place finish was wiped out after the Italian was disqualified for taking a tow from a team car.

Caught up in a crash with just over 35km to go and attempting to make his way back into the peloton, video footage shows Moscon taking a sticky bottle from the Italian team car.

Originally chasing with Sergio Henao, Moscon then holds on to the bottle as the car accelerates, sending him speeding away from the Colombian and back into the peloton.

From there, the Team Sky rider was able to animate the front of the race in the closing stages, following an attack by Julian Alaphilippe (France) on the final climb of Salmon Hill, before being dropped with five kilometres to go and coming home just off the back of the peloton.