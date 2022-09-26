11 of the best photos from the 2022 Road World Championships

On Sunday, the curtains were drawn on this year's UCI Road World Championships, with Remco Evenepoel pulling on the last rainbow jersey on offer.

For some riders it was a memorable week of celebrations and career-defining rides. For others, it was one of disappointment, as they watched their season objectives fall apart on the road.

Here are 11 of the most compelling photos from the week's racing, curated by Cycling Weekly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was an all too familiar sight for the elite men's peloton on Sunday, as Evenepoel broke free from the group and rode alone to glory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From one winner to the next. Julian Alaphilippe hugs his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammate at the finish line, passing on the baton of world champion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes after crossing the line first in the women's elite road race, Annemiek van Vleuten was still in disbelief. "I think maybe it’s my best victory from my whole career," the Dutch rider said in her post-race press conference.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tobias Foss was a dark horse going into the elite men's individual time trial. The Norwegian himself was stunned by his win, revealing after that he was hoping for a top five at best.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefan Küng was just two seconds away from winning the rainbow jersey in the individual time trial. Three days later, he and his Swiss teammates collected a whole batch of them in the mixed relay.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

António Morgado (left) and Emil Herzog (right) played out one of the most dramatic finales of this year's championships in the junior men's road race. Guess who came out on top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk blows a kiss after retaining her individual time trial title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the moment she sat in the hot seat, Grace Brown couldn't stop smiling. Ultimately, the Australian was forced to settle for silver in the elite women's time trial, but she kept grinning all the way to the podium.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

40-year-old Rien Schuurhuis became the first rider in cycling history to represent the Vatican City at the World Championships. Referred to as the 'Pope's cyclist', Schuurhuis did not finish the race.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling, winner of the junior men's individual time trial, changes into his trainers before his first appearance on the top step of a Worlds podium.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

18-year-old Zoe Bäckstedt dries her tears in a Union Jack after earning her second rainbow jersey in five days.