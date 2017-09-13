World Championships: men’s individual time trial start list

Provisional list of riders taking part in the elite men's individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway
The provisional start list has been released for the elite men’s individual time trial event at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, on Wednesday, September 20.
Defending champion Tony Martin (Germany) will return for 2017, but will face strong competition on the hilly route from Tour de France and Vuelta a España winner Chris Froome (GB), Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and home favourite Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway).
>>> UCI Road World Championships: Latest news, reports and race info
The men tackle two laps of a circuit around Bergen for a total route of 31km, including a finish on the 3.4km-long Mount Floyen climb.
More information on the time trial course is available on our 2017 UCI Road World Championships page.
Note that this provisional list includes reserve riders. Not all riders listed will take part. The full official start list will be released prior to the event
Albania
HALILAJ Redi
SEFA Ylber
ZHUPA Eugert
Argentina
SEPULVEDA Eduardo
Australia
DENNIS Rohan
Austria
BRÄNDLE Matthias
POSTLBERGER Lukas
ZOIDL Riccardo
Azerbaijan
SADOV Elchin
Belgium
CAMPENAERTS Victor
DE PLUS Laurens
HERMANS Ben
LAMPAERT Yves
Belarus
KIRYIENKA Vasil
SAMOILAU Branislau
SUITSOU Kanstantsin
Colombia
PANTANO GOMEZ Jarlinson
Czech Republic
BARTA Jan
Denmark
HANSEN Lasse Norman
MADSEN Martin Toft
Eritrea
BERHANE Natnael
DEBESAY Mekseb
KUDUS Merhawi
TESHOME Meron
Spain
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO David
HERRADA Jesus
IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI Gorka
Estonia
TAARAMAE Rein
France
GOUGEARD Alexis
ROUX Anthony
VACHON Florian
Great Britain
CUMMINGS Stephen
FROOME Chris
Germany
ARNDT Nikias
MARTIN Tony
POLITT Nils
SUTTERLIN Jasha
Guyana
BURROWES Jermaine
Hong Kong, China
CHEUNG King Lok
Ireland
ROCHE Nicolas
Italy
MARCATO Marco
MOSCON Gianni
PASQUALON Andrea
Kazakhstan
BIZHIGITOV Zhandos
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
LUTSENKO Alexey
ZEITS Andrey
Lithuania
KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
Luxembourg
JUNGELS Bob
KIRSCH Alex
Morocco
HADDI Soufiane
Mexico
MARTINS SANDOVAL Uri
PRADO Ignacio
Netherlands
CLEMENT Stef
DUMOULIN Tom
KELDERMAN Wilco
Norway
HAGEN Edvald Boasson
VANGSTAD Andreas
New Zealand
BOND Hamish
Pakistan
KHAN Awais
MUHAMMAD Arsalan Anjum
Poland
BIALOBLOCKI Marcin
BODNAR Maciej
KWIATKOWSKI Michal
Portugal
COSTA Rui
OLIVEIRA Nelson
Romania
TVETCOV Serghei
South Africa
SMIT Willem Jakobus
Russian Federation
BELKOV Maxim
EVTUSHENKO Alexander
ZAKARIN Ilnur
Rwanda
NDAYISENGA Valens
Singapore
TAN Gabriel
TEOH Yi Peng
Slovenia
ROGLIC Primoz
TRATNIK Jan
Switzerland
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
KUNG Stefan
Sweden
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
Syrian Arab Republic
JASER Nazir
WAIS Ahmad Badreddin
Ukraine
GRIVKO Andrey
RYBARUK Kostyantyn
USA
HAGA Chad
ROSSKOPF Joseph
VAN GARDEREN Tejay