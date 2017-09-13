World Championships: men’s individual time trial start list

Provisional list of riders taking part in the elite men's individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway

TAGS:

The provisional start list has been released for the elite men’s individual time trial event at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, on Wednesday, September 20.

Defending champion Tony Martin (Germany) will return for 2017, but will face strong competition on the hilly route from Tour de France and Vuelta a España winner Chris Froome (GB), Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and home favourite Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway).

>>> UCI Road World Championships: Latest news, reports and race info

The men tackle two laps of a circuit around Bergen for a total route of 31km, including a finish on the 3.4km-long Mount Floyen climb.

More information on the time trial course is available on our 2017 UCI Road World Championships page.

Note that this provisional list includes reserve riders. Not all riders listed will take part. The full official start list will be released prior to the event

Albania
HALILAJ Redi
SEFA Ylber
ZHUPA Eugert

Argentina
SEPULVEDA Eduardo

Australia
DENNIS Rohan

Austria
BRÄNDLE Matthias
POSTLBERGER Lukas
ZOIDL Riccardo

Azerbaijan
SADOV Elchin

Belgium
CAMPENAERTS Victor
DE PLUS Laurens
HERMANS Ben
LAMPAERT Yves

Belarus
KIRYIENKA Vasil
SAMOILAU Branislau
SUITSOU Kanstantsin

Colombia
PANTANO GOMEZ Jarlinson

Czech Republic
BARTA Jan

Denmark
HANSEN Lasse Norman
MADSEN Martin Toft

Eritrea
BERHANE Natnael
DEBESAY Mekseb
KUDUS Merhawi
TESHOME Meron

Spain
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO David
HERRADA Jesus
IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI Gorka

Estonia
TAARAMAE Rein

France
GOUGEARD Alexis
ROUX Anthony
VACHON Florian

Great Britain
CUMMINGS Stephen
FROOME Chris

Germany
ARNDT Nikias
MARTIN Tony
POLITT Nils
SUTTERLIN Jasha

Guyana
BURROWES Jermaine

Hong Kong, China
CHEUNG King Lok

Ireland
ROCHE Nicolas

Italy
MARCATO Marco
MOSCON Gianni
PASQUALON Andrea

Kazakhstan
BIZHIGITOV Zhandos
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
LUTSENKO Alexey
ZEITS Andrey

Lithuania
KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

Luxembourg
JUNGELS Bob
KIRSCH Alex

Morocco
HADDI Soufiane

Mexico
MARTINS SANDOVAL Uri
PRADO Ignacio

Netherlands
CLEMENT Stef
DUMOULIN Tom
KELDERMAN Wilco

Norway
HAGEN Edvald Boasson
VANGSTAD Andreas

New Zealand
BOND Hamish

Pakistan
KHAN Awais
MUHAMMAD Arsalan Anjum

Poland
BIALOBLOCKI Marcin
BODNAR Maciej
KWIATKOWSKI Michal

Portugal
COSTA Rui
OLIVEIRA Nelson

Romania
TVETCOV Serghei

South Africa
SMIT Willem Jakobus

Russian Federation
BELKOV Maxim
EVTUSHENKO Alexander
ZAKARIN Ilnur

Rwanda
NDAYISENGA Valens

Singapore
TAN Gabriel
TEOH Yi Peng

Slovenia
ROGLIC Primoz
TRATNIK Jan

Switzerland
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
KUNG Stefan

Sweden
LUDVIGSSON Tobias

Syrian Arab Republic
JASER Nazir
WAIS Ahmad Badreddin

Ukraine
GRIVKO Andrey
RYBARUK Kostyantyn

USA
HAGA Chad
ROSSKOPF Joseph
VAN GARDEREN Tejay