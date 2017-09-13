World Championships: men’s individual time trial start list

Provisional list of riders taking part in the elite men's individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway

The provisional start list has been released for the elite men’s individual time trial event at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, on Wednesday, September 20.

Defending champion Tony Martin (Germany) will return for 2017, but will face strong competition on the hilly route from Tour de France and Vuelta a España winner Chris Froome (GB), Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and home favourite Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway).

>>> UCI Road World Championships: Latest news, reports and race info

The men tackle two laps of a circuit around Bergen for a total route of 31km, including a finish on the 3.4km-long Mount Floyen climb.

More information on the time trial course is available on our 2017 UCI Road World Championships page.

Note that this provisional list includes reserve riders. Not all riders listed will take part. The full official start list will be released prior to the event

Albania

HALILAJ Redi

SEFA Ylber

ZHUPA Eugert

Argentina

SEPULVEDA Eduardo

Australia

DENNIS Rohan

Austria

BRÄNDLE Matthias

POSTLBERGER Lukas

ZOIDL Riccardo

Azerbaijan

SADOV Elchin

Belgium

CAMPENAERTS Victor

DE PLUS Laurens

HERMANS Ben

LAMPAERT Yves

Belarus

KIRYIENKA Vasil

SAMOILAU Branislau

SUITSOU Kanstantsin

Colombia

PANTANO GOMEZ Jarlinson

Czech Republic

BARTA Jan

Denmark

HANSEN Lasse Norman

MADSEN Martin Toft

Eritrea

BERHANE Natnael

DEBESAY Mekseb

KUDUS Merhawi

TESHOME Meron

Spain

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO David

HERRADA Jesus

IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI Gorka

Estonia

TAARAMAE Rein

France

GOUGEARD Alexis

ROUX Anthony

VACHON Florian

Great Britain

CUMMINGS Stephen

FROOME Chris

Germany

ARNDT Nikias

MARTIN Tony

POLITT Nils

SUTTERLIN Jasha

Guyana

BURROWES Jermaine

Hong Kong, China

CHEUNG King Lok

Ireland

ROCHE Nicolas

Italy

MARCATO Marco

MOSCON Gianni

PASQUALON Andrea

Kazakhstan

BIZHIGITOV Zhandos

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

LUTSENKO Alexey

ZEITS Andrey

Lithuania

KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

Luxembourg

JUNGELS Bob

KIRSCH Alex

Morocco

HADDI Soufiane

Mexico

MARTINS SANDOVAL Uri

PRADO Ignacio

Netherlands

CLEMENT Stef

DUMOULIN Tom

KELDERMAN Wilco

Norway

HAGEN Edvald Boasson

VANGSTAD Andreas

New Zealand

BOND Hamish

Pakistan

KHAN Awais

MUHAMMAD Arsalan Anjum

Poland

BIALOBLOCKI Marcin

BODNAR Maciej

KWIATKOWSKI Michal

Portugal

COSTA Rui

OLIVEIRA Nelson

Romania

TVETCOV Serghei

South Africa

SMIT Willem Jakobus

Russian Federation

BELKOV Maxim

EVTUSHENKO Alexander

ZAKARIN Ilnur

Rwanda

NDAYISENGA Valens

Singapore

TAN Gabriel

TEOH Yi Peng

Slovenia

ROGLIC Primoz

TRATNIK Jan

Switzerland

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

KUNG Stefan

Sweden

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

Syrian Arab Republic

JASER Nazir

WAIS Ahmad Badreddin

Ukraine

GRIVKO Andrey

RYBARUK Kostyantyn

USA

HAGA Chad

ROSSKOPF Joseph

VAN GARDEREN Tejay